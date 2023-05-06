Sevati Devi Memorial Digital Medical Centres Project An It Based Global Health Care Delivery System

This project is a brain child of Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, Founder Chairman “Sevati Devi Memorial Digital Medical Centres Pvt Ltd”.

He conceptualised it in 1993 and made the first presentation to the IT World in 1995. He was the first to represent India at the conference of G8 Countries at London organized by The Royal Society of Medicine’s in 1999. He was awarded a GOLD MEDAL for excellence in innovation & technology at India International Trade Fair in New Delhi in 2001. Since then he has been receiving global accolades.

He has written a book - to be launched soon “The Boy Who Wanted the Sky” which addresses the key issues in healthcare NOT FOUND in any policy manual until now.

In 2017 he received “BEST PRESENTATION AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING WORK” from the World Academy of Science, Engineering & Technology in Tokyo. (Japan)

U.P. Government has signed an MOU for setting up 3000 digital medical centres in U.P.

The project plans to create an app - “Sevati App” to provide “World class Healthcare to Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime at low affordable cost -instantly”.

The patient information shall be captured with the help of digital devices in the form of sound, images, text & videos and stored in the electronic medical record. This information shall be of a very high quality with minute details & colours. A virtual patient, thus created, shall reside on cloud and can be retrieved & shared with consultants globally. With the help of video conferencing & remote examination devices the consultant will be able to talk to the patient, examine him, and talk to the doctor by the side of the patient and advice further line of treatment.

THE App shall have a universal platform with all patient examination and investigation devices integrated on it. Doctors/consultants/hospitals and all other service providers shall also be registered on board.

Sevati App shall facilitate patients to access healthcare services from anywhere.

Elimination of the age old two visit system: Normally in the first visit to the consultant, patient’s history is recorded; he is examined & advised investigations. These investigations usually cost a few thousand rupees and take few days. The patient then visits again with the reports. During this second visit the doctor reviews the reports & starts the treatment. This is the existing two visit system.

In the new system digital devices shall be used for routine and specialized investigations. The cost of these investigations is negligible & the results instant. The patient shall not have to visit labs for investigations & wait for the reports. By the elimination of two visit system the efficiency of consultants shall become almost 7-8 times, thus eliminating the paucity of consultants, expand their catchment area, drastically reduce the cost per consultation & quality healthcare shall reach everywhere globally.

The digital labs can be set up by the doctors in their clinic. These labs shall be of low cost & occupy very little space, the test shall cost negligible. The reports shall be instant. The patient treatment shall be started immediately. These reports shall also be loaded in the EMR on the cloud. Every patient shall have his own private cloud for the safety, security & privacy of the information & this information can be shared by the doctor with specialist/hospital in India & Abroad.

In near future, every doctor’s clinic shall be upgraded with its own digital lab & connected globally to all the hospitals & consultants through video conferencing system integrated with cloud based EMR. Thus every clinic shall be upgraded to the Medical Mall & connected to Best Hospitals in India & Abroad & shall have access to global consultants.

The last patient in the last village of the world shall be able to access global healthcare instantly with the help of global app ‘Sevati’. It shall be a multi-lingual, multi currency global e-commerce platform with all devices used in the healthcare industry integrated.

Professionals say -This project shall be a MILESTONE in the history of healthcare. With the upcoming of this project …India shall be a health care provider to the world.