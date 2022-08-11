Shah Keshav Kumar— An ambitious aesthetic creator with mesmeric dreams

Shah Keshav Kumar, also known as Mr. Harshu in his professional life, is a passionate aesthetic creator.

Mr. Harshu AKA Shah Keshav Kumar

Having a keen interest in photography and videography, Mr. Harshu decided to take these as part of his profession. Along with that he is a nature lover as he feels that nature is the healer of all his sorrows, and this made him begin his journey as a professional as a nature photographer.

Born and brought up in Bihar, Shah Keshav Kumar aka Mr. Harshu is currently residing in Ahmedabad. For most part of the month, he stays outdoor for his work. He has travelled to different places such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc where he has clicked some amazing pictures and also shot some mesmerising videos. Mr. Harshu is proficient in using a professional camera currently he is using the Apple iPhone 13 for his photography career. With a vision of becoming a renowned photographer, videographer and a vfx editor, Shah Keshav is pursuing a diploma course from AAFT university to fulfill his dream.

Shah Keshav Kumar, an 18-year-old independent individual started his journey as a photographer. At the initial stage, he started off with his Apple iPhone XR but due to certain technical problems, Keshav bought an Apple iPhone 13 pro. He had also purchased a laptop which he uses for editing purposes. Apart from his journey as a photographer, Keshav has a You Tube channel where he shares tutorials for editing photos and videos for people who are interested in this field. His urge for photography has made him travel to different places and since then he started developing an interest in travel vlogging.

Mr. Harshu had gained around 700K followers on TikTok and currently has close to 127K followers on Instagram. Post the ban of Tik-Tok in India and losing his old Instagram account which amassed 180k followers, Shah Keshav decided to start everything afresh. Keshav has always been a hardcore nature-lover. He says, “Being close to nature has always calmed me down during hard times and has motivated me to fight back the harsh situations that life has in store for me.”

Treating nature to be the healing power, Keshav began his endeavour as a nature photographer. Earlier because of financial crisis, Mr. Harshu used to go for wedding photoshoots but slowly as things became stable, he is proceeding towards becoming a professional nature photographer. Sharing his experience he says, “Recently, I’ve been to Somnath, Dwarka, Assam, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and many more places. My motive was to explore all the places that are close to nature and my mission is to show everyone how my mother India actually looks. I feel that to some extent, my photographic skills could do justice to my dreams.”

Shah Keshav Kumar is a very down to earth individual and an intense lover of nature. He believes that nature is the healer for every illness. He feels that when medicines fail to cure a person, the serenity of nature is the best medicine for healing the wound. Mr. Harshu has his own website whereby he uploads all his clicked pictures along with short nature video clips which are helpful for many people who want to use them for their work. The talented photographer has received numerous positive responses from different people and there has been an increased demand for his captured photos. So, Keshav opens his telegram page whereby he uploads the shot and edited clips on nature. A videographer by passion, but a nature lover and photographer by heart, Shah Keshav Kumar, also known as Mr. Harshu is a proud self-independent aesthetic creator.