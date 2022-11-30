Shahi Engineering Works awarded the Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

Shahi Engineering Works, a reputed supplier of elevators and its spare parts has been awarded the Right Choice Award 2022 for Most Trusted Manufacturer and Retailer of Elevator Parts in Kolkata, presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, Right Choice Awards serve as an acknowledgement and recognition to the heart and soul poured into a brand by its owner and stand for the trust instilled in it by its customers. The Awards provide an exciting platform offering the participants an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the quality and achievements that holds true for their brand and services.

Shahi Engineering Works is a recognized and putative name in supply of world-class elevators and its spare parts and gives its best efforts in satisfying its clients. It has succeeded in promising its clients a happy elevator experience owing to the team’s vigorous professionalism and complete uprightness. With years of experience in this industry, their experts have developed an in-depth knowledge about the quality of the products and understand the value of their customers, utilizing all their efficiency and technology to maintain a happy clientele.

Being the leading elevator manufacturer in West Bengal, Shahi Engineering offers a wide scope of lifts like Home Elevators, Passenger Elevators, Hospitals, Car Elevators etc. produced with modern innovation that guarantees smooth working and wellbeing of its passengers. The main motto of the company being to meet the demands of its clients in the best possible way, most of their clients are loyal and regular and use their products time and again, more so for their easy installation services and durability.

Right Choice Awards are bestowed upon public & private undertakings, sectors & industries, service & commerce organizations, Trade and professional associations, Government & semi-Government departments, and even organization and individual service providers and professionals who have made an impact with their offerings. The winners of the awards are adjudged to have made significant achievements in achieving a level of customer satisfaction so high through their dedication and excellence in their offerings that it has helped them gain an edge over their competitors and the trust and satisfaction put in to Shahi Engineering by its clients has only pushed it to aim higher and become better and better over the years with its round the clock customer service and vast experience in the industry.

The Right Choice Awards 2022, acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts, and celebrating the growth of the contributors who majorly contribute to the economic development of the Nation, graced by Dr. Dilip Donekar as the Guest of Honour and held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashchim Vihar, were a huge success.