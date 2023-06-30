Shahid Mallya Sings A Romantic Song For Zulfukar Tiger, Composed By Surajj

Shahid Mallya said on the occasion of recording that, once again, I had sung a beautiful song.

Singer Shahid Mallya has sung the beautiful romantic song 'Koi Dil Bekaboo Kar Gaya' for superstar Shahid Kapoor in the film 'Mausam'. This beautiful romantic song has become the heartbeat of young hearts. Though Shahid Mallya has sung for many big names, this time he has lent his voice to an upcoming actor Zulfukar Tiger who will definitely be liked by music lovers.

Recently recording of a romantic song was completed at Gravity Sound, Goregaon West, Mumbai, under the banner of ZA Films International. The tune of this song has been composed by music director Surajj, while singer Shahid Mallya's voice has mixed with the melodious juice. The lyrics of the song 'Aasra Ban Ja' have been penned by Tarmeem Ahmed.

Shahid Mallya said on the occasion of recording that, once again, I had sung a beautiful song. The tune has become amazing. Along with singing for renowned composers, I am always excited to work with new talents.

Composer Surajj said that melody music is evergreen. Audiences of every class like it. While composing, I try to make all my tunes pleasant to the listeners. The album is produced by Zulfukar Tiger, Prakash Chowdhary and Mohammed Saif and co-produced by Pradeep Kumar. While screenplay writer M Javed Ansari (JD), executive producers are Raees Khan and Amjad Ali Khan.

Special thanks have been given to Raj Sharaf, VP Narula, Rohit Kumar, Armaan Malik, Mamta Saini, Atul Das Editor, Nazim Ansari, Tauhid Sheikh, Chaudhary Rajeev, Aman Ansari, Amin, Nida Rukhsar, Atif, Farha Naaz on behalf of the production.

Soon this romantic album will be shot in the beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand. The talented actress will be seen opposite Zulfukar Tiger in the video.

It may be noted that Zulfukar Tiger is a resident of Shyamiwala village of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. But he has also spent a lot of time in Delhi and Mumbai. For the last 21 years, he has been running an institute named Bollywood Acting School of Arts in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.

He registered his banner Z A Films International in the year 2002 in the Western India Film Producers Association, Mumbai. Till now, Tiger has produced many music albums as a producer. He is also an actor and has also done choreography and action direction. Recently he has also made an album, 'Mere Liye Ho' in the beautiful plains of Himachal Pradesh.