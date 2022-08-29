Shailendra Kumar Jha and Bibek Subedi of Felicitous Group are helping youth get exposure in the media and tech sector

Innovation is the key for any business to sustain itself in the market in the long run.

The more and more advanced strategies entrepreneurs amplify in daily operations, the more the chances are to become a leader in the business space. Intending to create a prosperous future for the youth, two visionary entrepreneurs Mr. Shailendra Kumar Jha and Mr. Bibek Subedi of Felicitous Group are creating job opportunities for individuals in the media and IT sector.

Brought up in a business background, the gentlemen hold diversified experiences in the business horizon. According to them, investing in the youth and nurturing them efficiently will help India become an economically strong nation. Aiming to make India a superpower and among the frontrunners of the most developed countries in the world, the Felicitous Group aka FSG is connecting potential talents from the media and tech industry.

While Shailendra hails from Bihar, Bibek is from Nepal. The former has had a family business of transportation in Patna and has had a sharp business acumen from an early age. On the other hand, Bibek Subedi shares a similar mindset of bringing young talents from India to the forefront. In addition, Mr. Subedi’s business is spread across Nepal, Dubai and the USA. Currently, his primary focus is to churn out the best talents from India and take them to a global level.

The duo’s startup is headquartered in Bangalore whereas its corporate office is set in Mumbai. “We believe that the younger generation possesses creativity in abundance. Their talent needs to be recognised and reach a wider audience. That’s what we at Felicitous Group firmly believe in”, revealed Mr. Shailendra. Moreover, the IT and business investment company recently launched a mobile application and website for individuals looking out for employment opportunities.

As the mobile app and website of FSG are finally unveiled, the founders are keen to take the business operations across the US and the UK. Speaking about it, Subedi said, “Felicitous Group is in sync with the Indian government policy of creating more jobs for Indians. Rather than the youths moving abroad for better prospects, we are working to offer better opportunities to the youth so they can contribute their best to accelerate the Indian economy.” It is encouraging to see how these two dynamic entrepreneurs are working toward bringing the best talents from the media and technological fields.

