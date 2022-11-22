Shalimar Group launches exclusive sky residences at Shalimar Gallant West

Shalimar Corp Ltd launched Shalimar Gallant West, a residential property developed in the heart of Lucknow at Mahanagar. The residential property not only provides the amenities of premium living, but its lush green ambience also assures serenity to all its inhabitants.

Shalimar Gallant West is well-connected to all of Lucknow’s major transit points and business hubs. The residential property is just 5-minute drive from Kapoorthala and Gole Market in Mahanagar and a 10-minute drive from Hazaratganj and other major transit points and business hubs.

The project design augments the efficient usage of space. The two towers are connected by a sky bridge and amenities are located both at the ground and terrace levels. Some of the amenities offered to the home buyers include a quiet green space for relaxing, a kids’ play area, an all-weather swimming pool with infinity edge, a barbeque area, a fully equipped gymnasium, a deck seating area and a lounge for quality family time. The towers also have separate lobbies and elevators for service entry.

Shalimar Gallant West is the epitome of thoughtful urban planning in Lucknow. Founded in 1988, Shalimar Corp goes beyond delivering just a home but presents a combination of a complete living experience and imaginative spaces to deliver brighter living for all its residents.

The future planned residential units at Shalimar Gallant West contain a total of 71 exclusive apartments with 12 feet ceiling height offering commodious living spaces with a super area starting from 4015 sq.ft. The four-bedroom apartments have been curated to feel luxurious inside as well. The use of imported marble flooring, premium quality aluminium window frames, superior bathroom fittings with thermostatic rain shower and other premium internal specification add to the overall premium finishing of the entire apartment. As an exemplar of making the living experience more secure, the main lobby, entrance and elevators will be access controlled.

Mr Khalid Masood, Whole Time Director, Shalimar Corp said, “We are excited to launch Shalimar Gallant West, which is integral to the legacy of Shalimar Group. We are hopeful that the residential project in Mahanagar will transform into the highest quality of urban living spaces.”