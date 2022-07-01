Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Brand Media News > Shalimar Launches Belvedere Suites A New Paradigm in Luxe Living For Lucknow

Shalimar Launches Belvedere Suites, A New Paradigm in Luxe Living For Lucknow

Updated on: 01 July,2022 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Shalimar Launches Belvedere Suites, A New Paradigm in Luxe Living For Lucknow


Shalimar Corp has recently launched its project Belvedere Suites, a residential project offering elevated apartments with a plethora of high-class and luxurious amenities which are curated to complement your taste. The project is a perfect combination of contemporary architecture and features to provide luxurious living.

 




Belvedere Suites occupies one of the most strategic locations within the OneWorld precinct, with easy access to all the facilities the township has to offer. Nestled within the celebrated OneWorld precinct is Belvedere Suites, the most exclusive residential offering within. These elevated apartments are home to a host of privileges and nuances that are carefully detailed out to complement your sensibilities in perfect measure. From world-class healthcare to high street shopping and the best in education, Belvedere Suites has something for everyone. The growing resident community offers great opportunities to meet and socialize with people with similar lifestyles.


 

The project has 90 units built across 22 floors. The apartment sizes include 4 bedroom apartments and penthouses with areas starting from 3025 sq ft. The spaces within are designed keeping in mind today’s busy lifestyle. Residents can balance both work and life with the joy of large seamless living spaces and a smart home office. The architecture of Belvedere Suites is modern & eclectic. The building overlooks spectacular views of OneWorld while the spaces within are designed to flow seamlessly into one another. The interior spaces are cross-ventilated and are designed to flood the rooms with generous amounts of light and air.

 

Whole Time Director at Shalimar Group, Mr. Khalid Masood says, “Over the years, we have created a legacy of excellence by building our organization on the pillars of world-class design, meticulous planning, and customer-centricity. The company’s core principles and the knowledge & satisfaction that we enrich lives and exceed expectations through our work and our projects keep us going. With this project, we aim to further our legacy of developing elegant and luxurious properties curated specially for our customers.”

 

The location of OneWorld stands testimony to Shalimar’s commitment to ensure that no aspect of a home – including its location – is overlooked. Carefully chosen to provide the best of both worlds to people who prefer quietude, but never want to be away from the hustle and bustle of city life, the Gomti Nagar extension comes as the perfect choice. It offers immense connectivity and has just about everything individuals and families need to live in a buzzing yet tranquil locale with wide-open spaces.

 

 

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK