Shalimar Launches Belvedere Suites, A New Paradigm in Luxe Living For Lucknow

Shalimar Corp has recently launched its project Belvedere Suites, a residential project offering elevated apartments with a plethora of high-class and luxurious amenities which are curated to complement your taste. The project is a perfect combination of contemporary architecture and features to provide luxurious living.

Belvedere Suites occupies one of the most strategic locations within the OneWorld precinct, with easy access to all the facilities the township has to offer. Nestled within the celebrated OneWorld precinct is Belvedere Suites, the most exclusive residential offering within. These elevated apartments are home to a host of privileges and nuances that are carefully detailed out to complement your sensibilities in perfect measure. From world-class healthcare to high street shopping and the best in education, Belvedere Suites has something for everyone. The growing resident community offers great opportunities to meet and socialize with people with similar lifestyles.

The project has 90 units built across 22 floors. The apartment sizes include 4 bedroom apartments and penthouses with areas starting from 3025 sq ft. The spaces within are designed keeping in mind today’s busy lifestyle. Residents can balance both work and life with the joy of large seamless living spaces and a smart home office. The architecture of Belvedere Suites is modern & eclectic. The building overlooks spectacular views of OneWorld while the spaces within are designed to flow seamlessly into one another. The interior spaces are cross-ventilated and are designed to flood the rooms with generous amounts of light and air.

Whole Time Director at Shalimar Group, Mr. Khalid Masood says, “Over the years, we have created a legacy of excellence by building our organization on the pillars of world-class design, meticulous planning, and customer-centricity. The company’s core principles and the knowledge & satisfaction that we enrich lives and exceed expectations through our work and our projects keep us going. With this project, we aim to further our legacy of developing elegant and luxurious properties curated specially for our customers.”

The location of OneWorld stands testimony to Shalimar’s commitment to ensure that no aspect of a home – including its location – is overlooked. Carefully chosen to provide the best of both worlds to people who prefer quietude, but never want to be away from the hustle and bustle of city life, the Gomti Nagar extension comes as the perfect choice. It offers immense connectivity and has just about everything individuals and families need to live in a buzzing yet tranquil locale with wide-open spaces.