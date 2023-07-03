Sharad Patel wins Midday Showbiz Iconic Trendsetter Producer Award 2023

In 2020, SP Cinecorp, led by the dynamic duo Sharad and Shreyanshi Patel joined forces with Jio Studios for a collaboration on multiple projects.

Sharad Patel, a young and dynamic producer, has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Iconic Trendsetter Producer Award 2023 in recognition of his exceptional work and taking his company SP Cinecorps to new heights. With a keen eye for meaningful storytelling, Sharad Patel has produced a remarkable body of work that has left a lasting impact on audiences.



From producing blockbuster urban Gujarati films like "Chhello Divas" and thought-provoking films like "Buddha in a Traffic Jam" to the critically acclaimed & a money spinner like "The Tashkent Files," Sharad Patel's journey as a producer has showcased his growth, innovation, and ability to deliver engaging and impactful cinema. This prestigious award highlights not only his individual talent but also his contributions to the world of entertainment.



In 2020, SP Cinecorp, led by the dynamic duo Sharad and Shreyanshi Patel joined forces with Jio Studios for a collaboration on multiple projects, providing a global platform for their films and strengthening their presence in the industry. Even in the post-pandemic year of 2022, they achieved remarkable success with the superhit Gujarati film "Vickida No Varghodo."



The prestigious award ceremony took place at the luxurious Sahara hotel, adding a touch of elegance to the event. Renowned celebrities, influential personalities, and notable figures from the entertainment industry attended the grand gala, making it a star-studded affair and a gathering of the industry's elite.



Sharad Patel shared, "For me, storytelling is a powerful medium that has the ability to touch hearts and ignite change. I am immensely grateful for the opportunities that have allowed us to bring diverse and impactful stories to life, stories that have resonated with audiences in profound ways. I share this award not only with my team but also with the entire industry, the audiences, and those who have always supported and believed in me. This recognition fuels my determination to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new narratives, and contributing to the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema."



Sharad Patel's trajectory as a producer exemplifies a remarkable journey of growth and accomplishment. Beginning with regional cinema, he has ventured into projects that have garnered widespread acclaim on both national and international scales. His discerning eye for diverse and captivating scripts has played a pivotal role in establishing him as a dynamic and pioneering producer within the industry.



Bachubhai, an eagerly anticipated Gujarati film starring Siddharth Randeria and Apra Mehta produced by SP Cinecorp, is set to be released soon. This highly awaited movie is all set to add to Sharad’s impressive trajectory & portfolio of films. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to experiencing this new cinematic offering.