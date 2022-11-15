Sharbati Zindagi is the Comeback Vehicle for Margesh Rai (Margdarshan)

Sharbati Zindagi, the Comeback Vehicle for Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) is an Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Literature

‘Sharbati Zindagi’ is the third poetry book by Criticspace Literary Award winner Margesh Rai (Margdarshan), a writer and poet whose debut poetry collection, Poetry-A Garland of Words and second Hindi book ‘Khushboo Bikherti Pagdandiyan” transformed the contemporary poetry landscape. After all, what else is poetry if it isn’t a tool that enables the reader to take a peek into their soul? The heart-touching poetries and illustrations by one of the best Indian poets, Margesh Rai (Margdarshan), allow the readers to embrace their own stories. Through his first book, he showcased his love for the cosmos, universe, nature, and other realms of life. His second book, Khushboo Bikherti Pagdandiyan, is also among the best-known collections of poems and interacts with the eternal elements of nature yet again. He also attempted to express all of these emotions in his writing, including grief, despair, love, and joy.

The poetry collection ‘Sharbati Zindagi’ is a soothing and thought-provoking collection of poems. With his incredible, realistic and wonderfully written poetry, author Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) takes the readers back into their own world of emotions, memories and feelings. With reflections on love, admiration, despair, hope, and forgiveness, this collection of poems addresses topics such as romance, societal difficulties, reality, and nature. Diverse categories of poems which showcase the range of Margesh Rai (Margdarshan), a literary genius, are happy, sad, hopeful and full of life. Both love and grief are prominent themes in the poems; some of them include wonderful images of romance, while others are cruelly fixated on suffering. The daily hardship of life is captured in the poems, which are quite realistic. Several collections of poetry are fully devoted to nature's beauty, which can easily inspire readers to have a newfound reverence for it.

Band Kamro Mein Jism Bik Jaata Hai”, “Mere Maut ki Afwah”, “Siyasat Bani Grahak”, “Mere Dil Ke Canvas Par”, “Kirdaar”, "Mera Sanam Aaya hai Zamanat Par", “Prakriti Ki God Mein”, are few remarkable poems which will rule the heart of readers as these poems are evergreen. About his previous work, you get to know the text better; however, by taking in its meaning, recognising its patterns and contours, and appreciating its subtleties, its true intent becomes clear. Margesh always maintains a sense of love, culture, and power while adjusting to the ﬂexibility of modern-day life. His poetry should be recited, put in texts, and memorised rather than becoming a half-remembered “modern classic” on a dusty shelf. It is essential to read and appreciate this phenomenal work by Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) to comprehend poetry’s possible interaction with a young audience. His evolution and growth as a poet are truly commendable. Besides being a literary star, author Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) is a member of Aatmnirbhar Sena, Hindrise Social Welfare Foundation, and Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh and is participating in social welfare activities under the leadership of Shri Narendra Kumar Ji. Let’s wish Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) a bright future for his upcoming literary works.