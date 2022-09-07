Breaking News
Brand Media News

She is the heroine of her life, grabs National Fame Award

Updated on: 07 September,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia

Shweta Sharma, popularly known as Rinki Sharma, is an event planner by profession and was named the Most Creative Event Planner of the Year at the 2022 National Fame Awards.

She is the heroine of her life, grabs National Fame Award


Malaika Arora, the renowned Bollywood actress, presented the award during the ceremony held at the Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. Brands Impact presented the event in collaboration with Being Glorious. Brands Impact & Being Glorious India's premier branding business held the first National Fame Awards to honour the efforts and devotion of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have countrywide followers as a result of their skill and contributions to various sectors.


 Rinki is the Founder and Director of Sai Entertainments, a reputed Delhi-based firm. She initially started her career as a teacher and successfully worked for a decade. Her turning point was when she won the title of Mrs Delhi NCR in 2016. Later she started her new venture and soon switched to an event planner. Being a devotee of Sai Baba, she named her organization "Sai Entertainments" & considers Shri Sai Baba as the CEO of her company.

She has done many successful events under the banner of Sai Entertainments. which were showcased on National Television. Very soon, with dedication and hard work, she made a mark in the fashion industry. She won many prestigious awards like the Durga Shakti award, Laxmi Bai Nari Samman, Sarojni Naidu award, and Women with spirit for her contribution to society. Their organization give a chance to fresh talents of all group through stage shows & various activities. 


Rinki Sharma has promoted numerous reputed brands related to clothing, Makeover, jewellery and many more.  Sai Entertainments also owns a production house, where Rinki Sharma herself produces and directs the short films, Her two short films 

(Iss Diwali won the award for best screenplay & story) (Kitty Party film won the Best production Design ) at the Global Film festival in 2020.

Being a spiritual adviser by nature she also has her own youtube channel , where she promotes spirituality based on real Stories. She is also a motivational speaker too, who motivates and inspires everyone to get the right direction in life. www.beingglorious.com 

 

