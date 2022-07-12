Sheeba Gollapalli – Influential woman and a selfless warrior known for making lasting changes in societal development

Sheeba Gollapalli is one of the numerous female leaders in the field of social work who have made significant advancements throughout the years.

She has been the epitome of perfection, courage, and intelligence and has rightfully earned the reputation of being a gleaming beacon of hope for the underprivileged. Recently she has been honored with Nationwide Awards by Business Mint sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Silver Star, Hyderabad on 10th July, 2022 for being the most inspiring woman of the year 2022. The event was held in Mercedes-Benz Showroom premises in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Her exemplary devotion as a selfless warrior in the field of social work has been displayed during the lockdown period of the Covid 19 Pandemic. She changed the landscape of social work when she stood by the needy people and did her part by donating 5 concentrators to the district government hospital in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Sheeba always conveyed her ideas with intelligence and grace and examined her role with equity and fairness within the society and with the women she serves each day. In 2016 she took the lead towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) given by the United Nations at grass root levels for women empowerment & gender equality.

As a president of iPledge Foundation, Sheeba is committed to social work in mediating for change while building the bridge between gaps that need to be filled with equity for all. She is an educator to instills knowledge in areas of work that need more research to keep up with the changes. Sheeba as a strong and determined woman was central when it came to fighting discrimination, establishing reliable standards, fighting for women’s rights and ultimately helping people most in need. She with passion and courage stood up for those communities that are often overlooked.

Claim to Fame – Sheeba Gollapalli

Felicitated with Nationwide Awards for being the most inspiring woman of the year – 2022, Women Empowerment Category.

Nominated and a finalist for She Inspire Awards 2018 London

Global Youth Ambassador For "Their World" UK (Jan 2018 - Jan 2021)

President, iPledge Foundation (2016-Present)

Bachelor's in Social Work, UMK

PG Diploma W/ Indian Governance and Leadership, Delhi

Diploma With Ministry of Rural Development (NIRDPR) in SDGS [Sustainable Development Goals

In the words of Sheeba Gollapalli “I have never wanted to tie myself down to any one path or career, and I have taken many journeys. I engage in a variety of activities, but no matter what, each endeavor ignites something inside me and I tackle it with the utmost passion and dedication. The prejudice and violence against women and girls persist in every profession, notwithstanding significant progress made there. As a result, I hope to advance women's feeling of self-worth and give them the power to make their own decisions and have a voice in social change that benefits both them and other people.” Be it Social Work or Politics, either way, we can bring a change to the community is what I feel.

Learn more at - www.sheebagollapalli.com