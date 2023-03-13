Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been making headlines in the crypto world for quite some time now.

Both of these coins have gained immense popularity due to their cute dog-themed branding, but the reality is that they have not performed well in recent times.

Many investors who had invested in these coins are now facing significant losses. Experts believe that the only sensible option for retail investors looking to make a profit in the current market is RenQ Finance (RENQ).

Why have SHIB and DOGE put investors in further loss?

The main reason for the current state of SHIB and DOGE is the market downturn that happened after Bitcoin's (BTC) value started falling. The market is currently facing a bearish trend, and most cryptocurrencies have lost a significant amount of their value.

SHIB and DOGE are no exceptions to this trend. SHIB, in particular, has seen a massive decline in its value, losing almost 95% of its value since its all-time high. DOGE has also seen a significant decline in its value, although not as drastic as SHIB.

Another reason for the decline of SHIB and DOGE is their lack of use cases. While they have gained popularity due to their cute branding and community, they lack a real-world use case that can drive their value. This has led to a situation where their value is entirely dependent on the hype around them. As hype dies down, so does their value.

Why is RenQ Finance the only sensible option now?

RenQ Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that has been gaining popularity among retail investors due to its superior performance and unique features. Unlike SHIB and DOGE, RenQ Finance has a real-world use case that can drive its value. It is a unified platform for a decentralized world that aims to connect isolated blockchains and create a cross-chain exchange network for easy and borderless transactions.

RenQ Finance uses the RENQ token for platform governance, and token holders are in charge of governance, making RenQ Finance a distributed platform. The platform gives priority to and integrates all active community members, making it one of the few platforms where users may connect and communicate with developers as well as other community members. RenQ Finance also provides a solution to the liquidity problem, which refers to the inability of different digital assets or liquid assets to connect to the appropriate market in a decentralized manner.

RenQ Finance has already gained significant traction in the market, with its presale selling over 80 million RENQ tokens and raising over $2 million for the platform just a few months after the launch. The platform is built on Ethereum, a high-speed blockchain that can handle up to 100,000 transactions per second after the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, making it one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains in the market.

Experts believe that RenQ Finance is the only sensible option for retail investors looking to make a profit in the current market. Its unique features, real-world use case, and superior performance make it stand out from other cryptocurrencies.

While SHIB and DOGE may have gained popularity due to their cute branding and community, they lack a real-world use case that can drive their value. As the market continues to face a bearish trend, investors need to choose wisely and invest in cryptocurrencies that have a real-world use case and can withstand market downturns.

