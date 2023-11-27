Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Are There Better Cryptocurrency Alternatives?

VC Spectra (SPCT) steals the focus from Shiba Inu (SHIB) with an alluring price projection.

According to recent SHIB news, Shiba Inu non-zero wallets crushed a significant milestone, shifting the focus back to Shiba Inu (SHIB). Meanwhile, a new DeFi project, VC Spectra (SPCT), is gaining traction on the crypto scene, which market players believe could outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Why is VC Spectra (SPCT) the best cryptocurrency compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Let's find out!

Summary:

Shiba Inu non-zero addresses have risen to 1.26 million, increasing by almost 15,000% since February 2021.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is paving the way for traditional finance to merge with decentralized finance.

SPCT's projection draws institutional investors closer to VC Spectra than any asset in the crypto market.

Shiba Inu Wallets With More Than $0 Grows Significantly; Bullish For SHIB?

The second-leading dog-themed meme coin by market valuation has again achieved a landmark record relating to its non-zero wallets. As contained in a November 23 SHIB news, wallets holding above $0 worth of Shiba Inu coins have grown significantly, culminating at 1.26 million. This growth marks an almost 15,000% increase from 8,460 in February 2021.

Several factors contributed to this remarkable development, including the bull market in 2021. During this period, Shiba Inu (SHIB) clinched its all-time high as its market capitalization surpassed $40 billion. Another contributing factor to the non-zero addresses' recent growth is the SHIB ecosystem's different events.

One such event is the deployment of Shibarium, the first layer-1 network to operate on the SHIB network. Another is the activation of a burn sequence for the meme coin. Also, SHIB news revealed that 1.5 billion Shiba Inu coins were transferred to a cold wallet in October, followed by a 19,000% surge in the Shiba Inu coin burn.

Amid this development, Shiba Inu (SHIB) plummeted 7.04% from $0.00000867 to $0.00000761 between November 20 and November 23. Considering the coin's price divergence in the middle of a notable ecosystem achievement, experts posit that SHIB has lost upside momentum. Their latest Shiba Inu price prediction suggested that SHIB will crater to the $0.00000750 level, accompanied by a 1.09% drop in value.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Presents A Better Option To Investors

Given the declining state of the popular meme coin, investors are turning towards a more promising alternative, VC Spectra (SPCT). Despite its newly established presence on the crypto scene, VC Spectra (SPCT) has outperformed several top crypto coins while still observing its public presale. Moreover, its successful seed sale, raising $2.4 million, brought it to center stage, where its potential is now known to deep-pocket investors.

VC Spectra is a decentralized mutual fund that leverages AI technology and uses advanced methods to spot rising potentials in the blockchain industry. In doing so, crypto investors and blockchain enthusiasts get to invest in top DeFi projects and profitable ventures. This action bears no user risk as VC Spectra incorporates a system that analyzes these investment vehicles for prospective risks.

It rewards SPCT holders with quarterly dividends, buybacks, voting rights, and access to new ICOs. The platform also manages users' assets and allows traders to open and close positions. VC Spectra stands at the forefront of innovation in the DeFi landscape, and SPCT plays a crucial role in achieving its innovative enterprises.

VC Spectra recently entered the fifth stage of its presale after a 16.6% surge pushed the price of SPCT to $0.077. The 862.5% increase in SPCT's value since the start of the presale shows a booming adoption rate among market players. Hence, SPCT may exceed its target price of $0.080 due to its high demand rate.

