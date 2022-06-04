Shin Ramyun Stir Fry noodles are all set to win the heart of Indians with intensely rich flavored noodles

Korea's No-1 Noodle Shin Ramyun is all set to launch Shin Stir Fry noodles in India. The noodles are a blend of smooth and soft texture, spicy taste, and goodness of health, which makes it a perfect package for Indians. These chewy noodles that everyone loves with a specialised seasoning oil to mix in, creating an intensely rich flavour that hits the senses of taste buds! It has a sweet and spicy taste like a paradox.

This product defines Korean ramyun which is loved by Indians! The soft, chewy, and spicy noodle combined with the broth creates the perfect recipe which can enhance the cravings of any person. Every serving of Nongshim's noodles is a byte of delicious and bold flavors that will lead you craving for more noodles. Over the past many years, it has become a typical flavor of Korea. Korean ramyun takes care of health of their customers at the same time.

These spicy stir fry noodles which are intensely rich in taste, gets ready within few minutes.

launch event of Korea's No-1 Noodle in India, will be held on 6th June to 12th June at Select City Saket Delhi post 12:00 pm. For this launch big themed and branded stall will be set up at the center of the mall. In the mall there will be fun and games and activities for people which they can enjoy while tasting new cuisine of noodle and enjoy. In the mall Sampling and tasting booths will be set for the newly launched product which is Shin Ramyun Stir Fry noodles.

The story of Nongshim began in 1965. Since then, Shin Ramyun have increased its production and now its product is available across 100 countries. Nongshim gives credit of growth to their customers who are backbone of company.

Before Nongshim came into existence this company was operating under the registered name of Lotte. In the year 1978 Lotte started operating as the new company Nongshim.

Nongshim occupied the biggest share of Korea’s instant noodle market, and it was selected as the official instant noodle supplier for the 1986 Asian Games along with 1988 Summer Olympics which was held in Seoul.

Nongshim's hero product, Shin Ramyun, has till now sold more than 1 billion packets since it was begun. And now it is all set to delight Indians by launching Korea's No-1 Noodle product Shin Ramyun Stir Fry noodles in India.

The beginning of Nongshim started by keeping farmers in their mind. The symbol of Nongshim is also Nongshim seed. This Seed is the symbolic mark of Nongshim. As we know Seed is an essence of life due to which buds and fruits will come into plant and tree.

Nongshim has the new vision that with healthy table, make the global village Happy. And Nongshim is glad to realize this ambitious Dream of becoming a company creating The global culinary culture and contributing to The happiness of humanity beyond Kore A through the creative and unique technology and marketing.