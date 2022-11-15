Shivam Mehta shares views on becoming a full-stack digital marketer.

As the founder of “RankUp Digitals,” he marks his presence and prominence in the world of digital marketing all on his own.

Shivam Mehta-Digital Marketer

There are tons of talented beings that have been working across varied industries of the world and showcasing what they truly possess as young professionals in their respective niches. However, what really makes a handful of them stand out from the rest is how well they immerse themselves in their fields and how far they choose to go in their journeys as risk-takers and bold thinkers in order to create a success others can easily take inspiration from. Shivam Mehta, the founder of “RankUp Digitals,” a growing digital marketing company with clients spread across different parts of the world today, shares with us his views on becoming a full-stack digital marketer.

It is quite easy for people to think that being a digital marketer and a full-stack digital marketer has no difference whatsoever, which is not a fact, points out the 27-year-old digital marketer. He says that a digital marketer may be a person who could specialize in one aspect of digital marketing, while full-stack digital marketers are basically all-rounders and versatile professionals in the field. Full-stack digital marketers are those who are well-versed and knowledgeable in all aspects of digital marketing and can develop a comprehensive digital marketing plan suitable as per each client’s needs, making them well-rounded marketing experts.

Shivam Mehta explains that full-stack digital marketing encompasses an extensive range of marketing types rather than focusing on only a single strategy. For example, he says that there are several companies that focus on providing services in only one specialty, like paid ads or web design, but full-stack companies showcase their mastery in every aspect, offering the best online digital marketing services.

Further, he explains how professionals can become good full-stack digital marketers, saying that curiosity to learn more is the first step to becoming an excellent full-stack digital marketer, to learn and excel at more things and keep learning to develop and execute many more exciting strategies. They also need to stay resilient in the industry, where they must learn to adapt to new trends, ideas and tactics. Also, technical marketing experience is a must, where they must have a solid foundation in creating and executing marketing strategies, lead generation, and much more.

Shivam Mehta ( @askshivam ) himself finds in him a “Jack of all trades,” and with his company RankUp Digitals, he makes sure to take brands, people, and businesses to unbelievable success and growth online, while building their strong presence and reputation. The Punjab boy, who studied computer engineering at Chandigarh University, already holds 6+ years of experience in the industry, providing services like Online Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, SEO, Google Ads, and Web Development.

His massive client base and international presence with top clients have helped him prove his excellence in the field.