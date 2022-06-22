Breaking News
Shivika shyamsukha crowned Mrs World Harmony in the fashion capital of the country Mumbai

Shivika shyamsukha crowned Mrs World Harmony in the fashion capital of the country - Mumbai.

Updated on: 22 June,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shivika shyamsukha crowned Mrs World Harmony in the fashion capital of the country - Mumbai.


In a prestigious pageant ceremony held at JW Marriot Sahar on 5th June, 'Mrs Shivika Shyamsukha' of Mumbai was crowned "Mrs World Harmony" 2022 by Mrs. Barkha Nangia the Director of Glamour Gurgaon. She was also felicitated with the 'Style icon' award during the event. Shivika is an English Hons graduate and a mother of 2 beautiful kids.

She is a recruitment consultant with a Dubai based consultancy. She has also worked as a Cabin crew for a renowned airline and has worked with the HSBC bank in the past. Auditions for this Beauty Pageant happened in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and also in international cities like London, Dubai, New York and Melbourne. In this one of a kind pageant, women of Indian origin & NRIs from all over the World had participated. Glamour Gurgaon also works towards spreading awareness on Breast cancer in women.





