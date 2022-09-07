Shraddha S is going places with her passion for anchoring

Indeed, finding success in passion is easier said than done. But don't you think that following your heart will take you to great heights? Among several stories that have affirmed the aforementioned question, Shraddha Shinde is one.

This young lady is known to raise the bar at every event and every stage she steps on. Her vitality is unparalleled, and so is her aura.

From all these words, you might have guessed that Shraddha S is an emcee and a live streamer. She has hosted more than 500 shows PAN India. Give her a mic and an audience, and oh boy, she will give you the best and most memorable event of your lifetime.

Shraddha started her career seven years ago, with her first show being the red carpet. Yes, you read it right! Seven years ago, at BNP Paribas's Bollywood Night Event at St. Regis, she was asked to host the red carpet while she was managing the event. Shraddha grabbed the opportunity with open hands without blinking an eye. Since this event, "Seize the Opportunity" has turned out to be her favourite saying.

After Shraddha marked her influential foray into the entertainment world, she never looked back. In fact, she pursued a full time MBA from Wellingker's Institute going on with her anchoring career. From hosting the Red Carpet for Filmfare to anchoring an event for Kotak Mahindra Bank at Goa and doing innumerable shows in Mumbai and other cities of India, Shraddha's passion has taken her across the country and will soon take her across the globe.

Her on-stage energy is crazy! This Mumbai-based emcee has been captivating people with her intellectual, humorous, witty, and charming persona.

Shraddha's spontaneity and unparalleled oratory skills make her events always class beyond comparison.

From formal corporate events to award shows and gala nights, Shraddha has hosted an array of events. Her illustrious work profile includes hosting shows like Filmfare Red Carpet, TOI's India Hairstyle Icon 2022, Rotary Club's EWAA, King's United India's Hip Hop Dance Competition, Press & Travel Trade Conference for Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, the book launch of Sanjeev Kapoor & Mickey Mehta, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate & Runwal's CP Meets, Vaio Product Launch, My Glamm Launch, IHFF & Body Expo Exhibitions, Star Pravaha Serial Launches etc.

