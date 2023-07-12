Shrenik Siroya, CEO of Legend Siroya Realtors, Redefines Luxury and Affordability in Indian Real Estate

Legend Siroya Realtors

Shrenik Siroya, CEO and Founder of Legend Siroya Realtors.

Can you provide an overview of Legend Siroya Realtors and its unique value proposition in the Indian real estate market?

Legend Siroya Realtors is a renowned real estate development company based in Mumbai, India. Our unique value proposition lies in our commitment to providing luxury residential projects, commercial office spaces, and retail spaces at affordable prices. We strive to offer quality housing solutions within the city limits of Mumbai, following an asset-light model that keeps debt low and focuses on redevelopment projects. By implementing self-contracting and cost-effective construction practices, we ensure that our projects are economically viable while maintaining high standards of construction quality and timely possession

What inspired you to establish Legend Siroya Realtors, and what sets it apart from other real estate companies in India?

The inspiration behind establishing Legend Siroya Realtors stems from a long-standing family legacy in the real estate industry. Having witnessed the positive impact of well-designed and meticulously constructed homes, I was driven to create a brand that reflects luxury, comfort, and opulence. What sets us apart from other real estate companies in India is our emphasis on delivering affordable yet luxurious living spaces. We integrate sustainability practices into our projects and prioritize customer satisfaction by understanding their needs and maintaining transparency throughout the process.

Could you share some insights into the company's growth and achievements since its inception?

Since its inception, Legend Siroya Realtors has experienced substantial growth and achieved significant milestones. Our journey began in the 1960s as Class A contractors in the Gulf, diversifying into real estate development in 1988. Over the years, we have successfully completed and delivered over 25 projects, comprising more than 30 lakh sq. ft. of space. Our expertise in contracting has helped us establish a trusted base of investors, enabling us to undertake various real estate development projects across Mumbai. Notably, we have contributed to the redevelopment of slums and buildings in Mumbai, making a positive impact on the city's overall development and the lives of its residents

In a highly competitive real estate market, what strategies has Legend Siroya Realtors employed to maintain its leadership position and build a strong brand reputation?

To maintain our leadership position and build a strong brand reputation in the highly competitive real estate market, Legend Siroya Realtors employs several strategies. Firstly, we focus on providing quality construction and timely possession, recognizing the importance of customer satisfaction and repeat business. Secondly, we follow an asset-light model and keep marketing costs low, allowing us to offer affordable prices without compromising on quality. Additionally, we prioritize transparency and professionalism in our dealings, ensuring that our clients are well-informed and involved throughout the project. These strategies have helped us establish a trusted and reliable brand image.

Legend Siroya Realtors has a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects. Could you highlight some notable projects that showcase the company's commitment to innovation and excellence?

Legend Siroya Realtors boasts a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects that exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence. Among our notable projects are Panchsheel Enclave, Hulas Basti, and Shubh Kamna, which were standalone building redevelopment projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai. We have also successfully completed a township project called Navrenagar in Ambernath. These projects demonstrate our ability to deliver high-quality living spaces while incorporating cost-effective design elements. Each project reflects our dedication to creating homes that align with the modern buyer's lifestyle and preferences

What is your vision for the future of Legend Siroya Realtors, and how do you plan to further expand and evolve the company in the coming years?

Our vision for the future of Legend Siroya Realtors revolves around further expansion and evolution. We aim to continue making significant contributions to the real estate development landscape in Mumbai and beyond. Our plans include exploring opportunities in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, while maintaining our focus on affordable housing solutions. We will leverage our vast experience and knowledge in the industry to undertake innovative developmental projects that positively impact communities. By continuously incorporating sustainable practices, maintaining a customer-centric approach, and adapting to market trends, we strive to remain at the forefront of the real estate industry in India.