Shrenik Siroya: Redefining Urban Living Through Legend Siroya's Innovative Projects

Legend Siroya takes pride in its recent developments that showcase its dedication to redefining urban living.

Shrenik Siroya, CEO and Founder of Legend Siroya Realtors

Legend Siroya: Pioneering Urban Living

ADVERTISEMENT

Legend Siroya, a distinguished real estate development company, has an illustrious history of excellence in the real estate sector. With a legacy spanning decades, the company continues to evolve and expand its portfolio, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

Recent Developments

Legend Siroya takes pride in its recent developments that showcase its dedication to redefining urban living. Two standout projects include Infinity Residences in Parel and the upcoming Gateway Residences in JB Nagar. These projects reflect the company's core values and its commitment to creating homes that resonate with modern aspirations.

Infinity Residences in Parel:

Infinity Residences is a groundbreaking concept in affordable housing, offering meticulously designed 1BHK and 2BHK homes in South Mumbai's Parel neighborhood. The project combines affordability with modern amenities, setting new standards in the industry. Legend Siroya's unique approach involves self-contracting for construction, allowing strict quality control and cost management. This hands-on approach has reduced costs without compromising essential modern amenities. Residents can enjoy a high standard of living and a range of thoughtful amenities, making Infinity Residences a testament to Legend Siroya's commitment to providing value.

Gateway Residences in JB Nagar:

Gateway Residences, located in JB Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, is an upcoming residential offering designed for a select few. This 12-story tower offers compact yet spacious 2BHK and 3BHK homes. What sets Gateway Residences apart is its strategic location, providing open views on both sides, a rare luxury in the area. The project offers flexibility by allowing unit combinations for larger, luxurious spaces. Amenities such as a gymnasium and a society office enhance convenience and comfort, catering to residents' needs.

Unique Concepts

Infinity Residences is a pioneering project that offers 1BHK and 2BHK homes with two bathrooms, catering to budget-conscious buyers. Legend Siroya achieved affordability by controlling construction quality and costs. The company's hands-on approach to construction, along with on-site batching plants for concrete, has significantly reduced costs. This cost-effectiveness enables competitive pricing without compromising on modern amenities.

Key Features of Infinity Residences:

Vastu-compliant 1BHK units with two bathrooms.

Modern amenities such as a gymnasium, a double-height grand entrance lobby, community hall, kids' play area, indoor games room, landscaped terrace garden, conference room, and more.

Superior construction quality due to self-contracting and concrete strength monitoring.

Bridging the gap in the market by offering modern amenities not typically found in SRA or MHADA buildings.

Gateway Residences: Gateway Residences is strategically located in JB Nagar, offering open views on both sides. This unique positioning sets it apart in the market. The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK units with the flexibility to combine units for larger living spaces. Its prime location, at the intersection of the main road and society internal road, makes it a desirable choice for buyers seeking a blend of modern living and convenience.

Key Features of Gateway Residences:

Spacious 2BHK and 3BHK units with the flexibility to combine units.

Prime location in JB Nagar with open views on both sides.

Amenities such as a gymnasium and a society office for added convenience.

Emphasis on maximizing open spaces, creating a unique living experience.

Approach to Project Management

Legend Siroya's strategy of managing a limited number of projects at a time ensures meticulous attention to detail and construction quality. Unlike handling multiple projects simultaneously, the company provides dedicated resources for each project, including engineers and supervisors. This focused approach enhances project management efficiency and quality control, from inception to completion, ensuring a commitment to quality remains unwavering.

Impact of Self-Contracting

The decision to self-contract for construction has positively impacted both construction quality and pricing. By avoiding external contractors, Legend Siroya minimizes taxes, resulting in cost savings of approximately 18%, which are passed on to buyers. This approach enables competitive pricing while offering superior construction quality. It also eliminates delays associated with external contractors, ensuring consistent quality across all projects.

Philosophy Driving Growth

Legend Siroya's core philosophy, "You build connections, and build your reputation," underlines its commitment to building strong relationships with stakeholders and fostering trust. This philosophy informs every decision the company makes, emphasizing not just the structures it builds but the connections it forges and the reputations it nurtures.

Translating Philosophy into Action

This motto serves as the foundation for interactions with stakeholders and the company's approach to business. Legend Siroya prioritizes building and nurturing relationships with buyers, partners, and the community. This emphasis on trust and collaboration extends to every aspect of its work, ensuring that projects embody a reputation for quality, innovation, and integrity. The connections built and reputation nurtured