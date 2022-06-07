Shreya Mahajan Shows The Girl Power In The Field Of Architecture

Each woman has a wonder woman within her. She can achieve anything she wants. Even though today girls are making their mark in all fields there are still few stereotypes that are holding many girls back who has the potential.

Shreya Mahajan

Architect Shreya Mahajan speaks about the girl power, the woman power in the field of architecture. Despite of being held back by many known-unknown reasons girls have always been the most important aspect in the growth and a change in the society and career fields. Successful entrepreneur-architect Shreya Mahajan who herself has proved her mettle believes in girl power to the core and encourages women to understand their self-worth. Let’s have a look at what she has to share with us.

Being a successful architect today Shreya Mahajan’s journey was never easy. She lost her father at an early age and had to face a lot of struggles while achieving her goals. After completing her education, she started her firm ‘Shreya Mahajan Architects’ in 2019 and she hasn’t looked back since then. Since the inception she has completed more than 30 projects like luxury homes, spiritual centre, farmhouse, hospitals, showrooms, offices, renovations etc all over Maharashtra. currently her more than 20 projects are in the pipeline. She has also been awarded with The Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for “The most Creative Commercial and Residential Interior Designer in Maharashtra” by Reseal Group. Apart from that she has made her mark in the top 10 most influential Interior Designer of 2021 by Business Connect, in a mere one-year time since the inception of her company. She is also a Co-Founder at the Happy Envelope for providing all the best digital illustrations with the best personalised gifting solutions to her clients.

Being a girl and despite of all the odds and struggles, Shreya has achieved many things in her life and in her career at a very young age and she is still continuing to do so. While talking about girl power in architectural field Shreya says, “I have always believed that a girl/woman has everything she needs to achieve her goals. Today not only me but many girls are acing in the architectural field and they are doing fantastic job. Architecture is a wide field with lots of creative yet challenging opportunities and when girls do such projects then they are more creative than one can think. No matter how critical the project is, where there is a woman, there is a way. The only thing girls need to keep in mind is that, being confident and believing in their self-worth is very necessary for achieving their potential. Once a girl decided what she wants, there is no stopping to her.”

Shreya Mahajan herself is one of the most highly loved and appreciated architects amongst her clients for her perfect, innovative and modern designs. She perfectly knows how to utilise technology, her time management skills, her analysis, her concepts, ideas in her each project. Shreya herself is a perfect example of Girl Power in the field of architecture and she is always up for providing the best service to her clients and to encourage other girls also.