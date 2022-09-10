Shri Atul B. Patil takes over as C&MD, NFL

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 September,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shri Atul B. Patil, Director (Marketing) has taken over the additional charge of C&MD, National Fertilizers Limited. Sh. Patil has over 32 years of work experience in Marketing and Personnel Management in the Fertilizers Industry.

A Science graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Shri Patil holds an MBA (Master in Business Administration) in Marketing & Personnel Management from Sivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. As Director (Marketing), NFL, Sh. Patil has the credit of achieving best-ever Q1 sale of NFL products in the financial year 2022-23.


NFL operates five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants in India with a production capacity of 36 lakh MT of Urea beside one 13 Lakh MT JV plant of RFCL in Telangana. NFL markets around 60 Lakh MT of total fertilizers through its pan India marketing network and commands a market share of 19.5% of urea in the country. Other than fertilizers, NFL also produces and markets various agri inputs including Seeds, Agro Chemicals and a number of Industrial Products.


