Breaking News
Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Threat letter to Salman: Mumbai Police unit arrives in Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Brand Media News > Shubh Chauhan : A Digital Creator With Par Excellence

Shubh Chauhan : A Digital Creator With Par Excellence

Updated on: 08 June,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia |

Top

Business is something that comes straight from the horse's mouth. Being an entrepreneur can be enormously rewarding.

Shubh Chauhan : A Digital Creator With Par Excellence

Shubh Chauhan


Having the courage to take a risk and start a venture is part of the business. Success brings with it many gains. As a business owner, you’re your boss. You can’t get fired. You have the freedom to make the decisions that are crucial to your business's success and at the age of 21, it is a bit complicated but not impossible, at least for Shubh Chauhan, an entrepreneur and a famous digital creator with par excellence.

 




He was born in 2001 on 7 november in Delhi and did schooling in Delhi . He has always been in the field of business as his father is also a businessman. Despite filling his father's shoe, he formed his way and went on commencing. According to a great saying "think big but start small",  Shubh pursued this and started a small business because in turn it gives you certain lifestyle advantages and now his all ventures have reached unprecedented heights.


Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK