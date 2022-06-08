Shubh Chauhan : A Digital Creator With Par Excellence

Business is something that comes straight from the horse's mouth. Being an entrepreneur can be enormously rewarding.

Shubh Chauhan

Having the courage to take a risk and start a venture is part of the business. Success brings with it many gains. As a business owner, you’re your boss. You can’t get fired. You have the freedom to make the decisions that are crucial to your business's success and at the age of 21, it is a bit complicated but not impossible, at least for Shubh Chauhan, an entrepreneur and a famous digital creator with par excellence.

He was born in 2001 on 7 november in Delhi and did schooling in Delhi . He has always been in the field of business as his father is also a businessman. Despite filling his father's shoe, he formed his way and went on commencing. According to a great saying "think big but start small", Shubh pursued this and started a small business because in turn it gives you certain lifestyle advantages and now his all ventures have reached unprecedented heights.