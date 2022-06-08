Shubh Food Industries Pvt Ltd - another jewel in their Crown-Launched Vishnuji Hing by Nitinji Gadkari

The cascading of yet another venture by the admirable Mr. Vishnu Manohar, took place on the 4th of June, 2022.

Shubh Food Industries Pvt Ltd

The proud owner of an already existing and well-established restaurant “Vishnu Ji Ki Rasoi” leaped forward in the industry with his new venture named “Roti Shoti Aur Kabab.” The highlight of the event was our honorable Chief Guest ‘Shree Nitinji Gadkari’, who graced us with his presence for the opening.



Another prime element of the event was the launch of the ‘Vishnuji Hing’ manufactured by Shubh Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. who has been proving its mettle in the industry for decades.



India, the home and hub for all things spice, has played a major role in the expansion of our domestic market.



Indian spices are the most sought-after globally, given their exquisite aroma, texture, taste, and medicinal values. Effortlessly carrying these core elements in the products is our brand, Shubh Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. established in the year 1998 by the Founder & CMD Mr. Gaurav Gambhir.



A renowned organization that highly engages in manufacturing, supplying, trading, private labeling, and exporting a quality approved range of Varieties of Hing (Asafoetida), instant masalas, ground spice powders, and also seasoning.

The magnate Mr. Gaurav Gambhir has been in the industry for more than two decades and with the blessings and experiences of his Father Shri Harish Gambhir, who has been in the industry for many more decades, wishes to take the industry to new levels with Director, Mr. Sandeep Kalyankar.

The Indian packaged spices market is worth â¹ 400 bn (US$ 5.3 bn) crore annually.

* The branded & packaged market makes up about 15% of the packaged/ blended spices market, around â¹ 6,6 bn (US$ 880 mn).

* The packaged market is growing at about 5% annually, however, the growth rate in the branded spices segment is much faster at about 8%.

* Most of the brands are built over the last 2-3 decades.

The government of India has been a good support for startups in the FMCG sector & this would be the right time to enter the market with your brand when things are starting to look great in the export line too after a huge setback due to lockdown.

Shubh has always believed that working hard with sheer dedication is how you gain the trust and loyalty of your customers and a spot on place in the Industry.

The launch was nothing less than another jewel in the crown for Shubh Industries.www.shubhfoodproducts.com