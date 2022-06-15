Shunya Ekai Technologies announces the launch of RIOT Learning in Gurgaon

Recently, one of the leading technology companies, Shunya Ekai Technologies has officially announced the move to launch its educational initiative called RIOT Learning with its first center situated in Gurgaon which will be launched in June 2022. RIOT Learning will offer advanced-level technology courses in domains like Robotics, IoT, Blockchain, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning, 3D Printing, and Product Design and Development through multiple courses, industrial training, summer training, and paid internships.

The first of its kind training facility will provide students with access to R&D (Research and Development) Labs, 3D Printing labs, Machinery & Equipment’s, Mechanical Workshop and Production Studio. Additionally, all courses will include master classes in the field of Personality Development, Patent & IP, Legalities of Electronic and Cyber Laws. During the course tenure, students will also learn the entire process of designing, developing, and manufacturing products. The special assistance team at RIOT Learning will also offer various payment plans for eligible candidates, numerous offers, as well as equipment and computer rental.

Talking about the vision and mission of launching RIOT Learning, Chintan Sareen, the founder stated, “My vision behind launching RIOT Learning is to bring in the new era of technical training in India closer because I certainly believe that students in India are full of academic potential. However, they don’t get the deserved training, guidance, and mentorship to pursue their career and make a bright future for themselves. This physical training institute will ensure proper learning because these courses are very challenging to be taught online The physical training will ensure that the students who have enrolled in the technology courses get the beneficial experience, appropriate knowledge, collaborative learning and by getting access to various hardware and equipment infrastructure. India, without a doubt, has come a long way in the realm of technology, and through our new initiative we are certainly determined to contribute to this positive growth.”

Shunya Ekai Technologies is a global organization with office in India, Canada, and UAE. It is one of the emerging names in the domain of manufacturing and designing IoT devices and Robotics products.