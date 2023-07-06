"Siddhant Chaturvedi Captivates the Fashion World in the Chic FCUK Campaign by TVA.Group, Set Against Iconic Mumbai Backdrops!"

Embodying the sophisticated essence of the renowned international brand, the ad places the charismatic actor within Mumbai's most iconic locations

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, has recently concluded an enticing advertisement campaign for French Connection & FCUK, masterfully produced by TVA.Group. The campaign, filmed against the evocative backdrop of Mumbai's Horniman Circle, Kala Ghoda, and Sassoon Dock, is exclusively launched on Myntra, India's premier fashion e-commerce platform.

Embodying the sophisticated essence of the renowned international brand, the ad places the charismatic actor within Mumbai's most iconic locations, interweaving fashion, and culture. With the city's dynamic spirit pulsating in the background, the project unveils a refreshing perspective of fashion's intersection with everyday life.

French Connection, an iconic UK-based retailer and distributor of clothing and accessories stands for individuality and self-expression. In a strategic partnership, Myntra introduced French Connection & FCUK to their platform. Nihal Ranjan, Myntra's Senior Vice President - House of Brands, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration and TVA's swift and efficient production process.

Director Anish Dedhia shared his creative experience, describing the film as an immersive and intimate journey set against the city's vibrant palette. He praised the synergistic collaboration with Myntra and TVA.Group and attributed the ad's impactful realization to their shared vision and Siddhant Chaturvedi's innate style and swag.

Dhruv Abrol, Founder and CEO of The Voice Authority ( www.tva.group ), shared his insights on the project: "Working with distinguished brands like Myntra, French Connection, and a gifted actor like Siddhant Chaturvedi has been a delight. His commitment and performance helped us surpass expectations, making the project a resounding success."

About TVA.Group:

TVA.Group is a top-notch Indian marketing firm that provides comprehensive services across Marketing and Communication, Talent, and Production verticals. With esteemed clients like Flipkart, Myntra, Zivame, Cult, Virgio, Lee, Cleartrip, and others, TVA expanded its capabilities in 2022 by constructing advanced studios on a sprawling 20,000-square-foot campus in Mumbai, optimizing delivery times, economies of scale, and operational efficiency.

Advertisement Link:

Full film - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtizGqAsEzo/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==