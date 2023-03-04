Siddharth Rajsekar hosts the Quantum Club Retreat 2023 in Mahabalipuram, India

The Quantum Club is a premium mastermind of the Internet Lifestyle Hub consisting of the most successful coaches and trainers in India.

Siddharth Rajsekar

India’s leading digital coach, Siddharth Rajsekar, brought together all 100 members of the Internet Lifestyle Hub Quantum Club in Mahabalipuram for the Quantum Club Retreat 2023.

The ILH Quantum Club is a mastermind of the best coaches in India that consists of 4 groups - Alphas, Spartans, Royals and Angels. The quantum members get exclusive access to custom plans, monthly coaching, live retreats, accountability, and in-depth support to achieve true “Freedom” through their digital coaching businesses.

The Quantum Club Members, along with their families, were treated to an inspiring action-packed event held at Radisson Blu Temple Bay in Mahabalipuram, India, from February 17-19, 2023. The event provided members with an opportunity to connect, learn, and grow their coaching businesses while being able to absorb the best strategies and techniques from their peers. The members went back extremely charged to level up their game after hearing the success stories of members who have built vibrant communities and have earned multiple crores in revenue. Besides Siddharth, speakers included industry expert Surendran J, CEO-Success Gyan and members like Mitesh Khatri (the best Law of Attraction Coach), Riddhi Deorah (Parenting Coach), Sandeep Bhansali (Digital Marketing Coach), Imran Baig (Penmanship Influencer), Jyoti (Fitness Funda With Jyoti), Kewal Kishan (Automation coach), Sidharth Shah (successful business coach and entrepreneur), and mega influencer 21-year-old Agasthya Shah.

Internet Lifestyle Hub is one of the world’s largest coaching communities consisting of 20,000+ members, founded by Siddharth Rajsekar in 2018. The Quantum Club Retreat, a 100% non-alcoholic event, was designed to give premium members a chance to meet face-to-face, network, and learn from one another. With Siddharth’s guidance, attendees were made to map their own growth chart, collaborate, and learn from the success and failures of other members.

Together, the combined research of the Quantum Club family has crossed over 7.43 million people online, with 2.97 lakh paid students across all ecosystems. Under Siddharth’s guidance, the Quantum Club members have achieved over INR 255 crores in combined revenue. Besides

this, a significant amount is offered to charity every month by the members as an established core ethos.

"It is a pleasure to have all our Quantum members together under one roof. This is the cream of the coaching industry in India, and the learning and energy have been phenomenal," said Siddharth Rajsekar, founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub. "Our goal is to provide our members with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their success in their online businesses, and this event was the perfect way to do just that."

The event was held at Radisson Blu Temple Bay, a luxurious resort located in Mahabalipuram, known for its beautiful beaches and ancient temples. It was a huge success, with attendees raving about the valuable insights, connections, and experiences they gained from the event. Members left feeling energized and motivated to take their businesses to the next level.

About the Internet Lifestyle Hub

The Internet Lifestyle Hub is one of the world’s largest communities consisting of over 20,000 coaches, trainers and teachers, founded by Siddharth Rajsekar. With ILH, Siddharth focuses on creating a new leadership for the new world by helping teachers, trainers and coaches find their micro niche and develop a successful coaching business around it.