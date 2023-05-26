Silver Jubilee For The Golden Couple!

A classy night to remember and cherish!

25 years of glorious journey..! Momentous, memorable, classy..Well, these are the words that succinctly sum up the night as amazing couple Dr Navneet Kapoor, MD of Square Group (known for its magnificent villas in North Gia) and Mrs Neena Kapoor, his soulmate celebrated their 25th year of unenviable trust, pure love and unflinching commitment in capital's Leela Palace hotel with family-members and friends.

Popular Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and Ms Riniki Bhuyan Sarma (wife of Chief Minister of Assam ) along with daughter Sukanya specially flew in to wish the lovely couple.

Among others who joined were firebrand Director Anand Kumar (of Zilla Ghaziabad fame), actor Ankit Gera, MD Business world Annurag Batra, Dj Sumit Sethi, pretty actress Vini Rana et al even as the smiling couple played finest hosts to their guests.

The young and hottest Dj Ojo kept the guests on their toes as the stage turned into a dance floor with spinning mind-blowing music numbers.

