Singapore based hospitality magnate “Anil Goswami” announces maiden Bollywood film

Achieving overnight success is a dream many pursue. Although, it is not entirely practical to embark on realizing it because the real-life success is driven by hard work, perseverance, and strong focus.

Adhering to these virtues, Anil Goswami, the Founder and Managing Director of Al Capone’s, Singapore, poses an inspiration for the upcoming generations who strive to make it big in life. His success story is definitely worth making a mention. With a humble beginning to single handedly establishing the 2nd largest chain of Restobar in Singapore, is indeed an outcome of his tremendous passion, iron-will & penchant for creativity.

Al Capone’s, owned by Anil Goswami, is the second largest and fastest growing Restobar chain in the Asia Pacific, with 14 outlets in Singapore itself. Al Capone’s is also the largest reseller of Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, Heineken, and Guinness in Singapore. Unlocking the “affordable premium” category of bars in one of the world’s most expensive countries, Anil has raised the bar for many others in the field of hospitality.

Just a couple of years back, Anil Goswami had also introduced a Bollywood Rock Cafe & a production company under the name “Rocking Rickshaw” in Singapore; a unique concept endorsed by Bollywood A-Listers. Marrying top quality hospitality with Indian entertainment, the company has been instrumental in the promotion of films in Singapore, like Radhe, Good Newz, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kesari, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and Khali Peeli, to name a few. It also gives Indian singers a platform to perform at various events and concerts in Singapore.

Adding to the report, Rocking Rickshaw, as a part of its expansion policy, has ventured into film production and co-produced its maiden venture called “Shadow Assassins,” which is releasing in India on December 9, 2022. “Movies have a way of communicating to the people like no other. It’s always empowering to be aware of certain aspects & stories of life that hold greater importance to people and bringing out one such story to them on celluloid has been a wish coming to reality” says Anil Goswami. For the Rocking Rickshaw team, the idea was under process for a long time and getting on to work on this film project has been a joyful ride.

“ Shadow Assassins ” is based on true events that shook Assam between 1998 to 2001. Based on a bloodbath that raged through the serene landscape of Assam with several decapitated bodies found scattered across the countryside, by secret assassins, the film also put to light the banned terrorist organisation, ULFA, that held Assam hostage for the better part of the century.

The film is directed by Nilaanjan Reeta Datta and stars Anurag Sinha, Mishti Chakraborthy and Hemant Kher in the lead. It also marks the debut of Singapore based actor of Indian origin- KP Sandhu as a villain, and is already making ripples in the circuit for bringing out a spine-chilling story that so far was buried under the sands.

In the words of Anil, “Rocking Rickshaw" is already in talks with a couple of filmmakers thereby soon announcing another slate of Bollywood films that he shall produce under his banner. Also in line is our expansion of the hospitality vertical of “Rocking Rickshaw” Bollywood Rock Cafes to Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand.