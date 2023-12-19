Singareni Coal Belt Braces for Union Elections: A Crucial Chapter Unfolds

Coal has played a major role in the political economy of this region.

In the heart of the Singareni coal belt, something extraordinary brews every few years – the fervour of trade union elections. These union elections have been taking place since 1998 in the Singareni coal belt stretching across six districts: Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Kumarambhem Asifabad, Badradri Kothagudem, and Khammam in Telangana. After numerous postponements, the much-anticipated union elections in the Singareni coal belt have finally been declared for December 27, 2023. As the sun sets on that decisive day, the workers will have yet another union representing their rights and demanding their welfare.

Coal has played a major role in the political economy of this region. The impact of coal isn't confined merely to the 45 thousand formal workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL); it ripples through the community, with over 100,000 informal coal workers employed by contractors, more than 50,000 pensioners, and an array of businesses that thrive due to the coal mines. This induced workforce includes various professions such as milk trading, tailoring, carpentry, vegetable vending, grocery vending, small businesses, operation of modest eateries, and salons, among others.

Singareni's political dynamics add another layer to this narrative. The decisions made by the miners resonate beyond the mines, influencing the trajectory of 12 assembly constituencies. Political experts note that coal workers in Singareni have consistently displayed a high degree of political engagement. The miners and their unions played a pivotal role in the Telangana statehood movement, the “Sakala Janula Samme”. Historically, we have witnessed instances where trade union leaders have ascended to power in state assembly elections. These unions also assert their members' right to representation in state politics, actively advocating for coal region residents to have a voice in the political landscape.

The trade union leaders across various political affiliations see the Union elections as a direct source of gaining legitimacy of the miners. All the major trade unions operate in the region including affiliates of INTUC, AITUC, CITU, TBGKS, HMS and BMS. Since the initiation of union elections in 1998, the coal belt has witnessed five rounds. The victories have been diverse, with AITUC clinching two, INTUC securing one, and the most recent elections in 2012 and 2017 being claimed by TBGKS.

During the 2017 union elections, the state government, under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, made a series of commitments to Singareni workers. These pledges encompassed various benefits such as formalizing dependent jobs, offering interest-free loans, providing housing loans of up to 6 lakhs, extending medical facilities to the families of workers in both state-run and private hospitals, including parents, and granting a one-time lump sum payment of 25 lakhs for those opting for voluntary retirement, among other assurances. However, opposition unions contend that the majority of these promises have remained unfulfilled.

This time around the Unions, spanning political affiliations, pledge interest-free housing loans for workers, improved health and education facilities for both workers and their families, skill training initiatives for the region's youth, and a commitment to enhance dependent jobs. The assurance extends to fostering better working conditions, especially for women workers in the mines. Additionally, the unions vow to ensure the effective utilization of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for establishing essential infrastructure and supporting auxiliary industries, painting a vision of a future where the benefits of the coal industry cascade beyond the mines.

With the global push for coal phaseout, the Singareni unions are poised to become key players in ensuring fair and just transition. Their substantial influence in the region positions them as champions for the fair treatment of coal workers, including the often overlooked informal and contractual labor force. As the world leans towards renewable energy, these unions have the potential to extend their advocacy to those working in this sector, ensuring a united voice for the concerns and interests of coal communities at the state level.

As the dust settles on recent assembly elections, the spotlight now shifts to Singareni's upcoming Union elections. The question lingers: will the political echoes influence the fate of the coal belt, and to what extent can the Unions champion the welfare of the workers? The Unions elections, unique to the Singareni coal belt, serve as a testament to the potential of collective bargaining and social dialogue in advocating for the rights and well-being of the workforce. As people vote, the coal region stands at a turning point, ready for a new chapter written by those who've worked in the mines!

