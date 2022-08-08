Singer Builds Free Heart Hospital To Save Countless Lives

Sumeet Tappoo was presented with the “India International Influencer Award 2022” at the Awards ceremony which took place at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai.

The singer and international performing artist was given this prestigious award in recognition of his philanthropy work of building a Children’s Heart Hospital in the Fiji Islands. This is a unique Hospital which provides all surgeries and treatments completely free of cost.

The Hospital was inaugurated on 27th April 2022 by the Prime Minister of India Sri Narendra Modi (virtually), the Prime Minister of Fiji and Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children Heart Hospital is a unique chain of Hospitals established across India which is saving the lives of thousands of children by providing Pediatric Cardiac surgeries totally free of cost. The Hospital in Fiji, spearheaded by Sumeet Tappoo, is the first international Hospital for Sanjeevani India which will serve the entire South Pacific region. Before this Hospital, there were no Pediatric cardiac services available anywhere in the region resulting in many children dying as families have been unable to afford overseas treatment.

Inspired by Sanjeevani India and Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Sumeet Tappoo, his wife Dr. Krupali and his family took up the challenge to build this unique Hospital despite the multitude of obstacles of building in Fiji and that too during pandemic times.

Sumeet Tappoo, despite being a professional singer, spearheaded this project from start to finish and is a worthy recipient of the IIIA for 2022. An artist of great repute and acclaim, Sumeet has performed over 1,000 concerts worldwide in countries including India, Fiji, USA, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia & Singapore. In addition, he has released over 30 solo and collaborative albums including the super-hit Ghazal album Destiny which was launched by Sri Amitabh Bachchan.

The Hospital is now in full operation and children are already receiving free heart surgeries.