Singer Meenakshi Pange received the Debut Singer Award at the Panache Achievers Awards show.

Singer and model Meenakshi Pange managed to win the Debut Singer Award at the Panache Achievers Awards -2022, recently the Panache Runway GMA Achievers Award show was organized in Mumbai, in which singer Meenakshi Pange was awarded the Debut Singer Award Meenakshi's first song “You Never Know” was very much appreciated by many people. she was awarded for this song only.

Meenakshi Pange tells that the “award show organized by Director and Founder Vishal Kapoor and Zonal Head Habib was very good, in which celebrity guests Rajpal Yadav, Pankaj Berry, Tahir Shabbir, Nivedita Basu, Sudhanshu Pandey and many other big faces appeared. I had par participated in this program and front of all of them, I got the Debut Singer Award, which I am very happy to get, and I am thankful to the Organiser and the entire team who especially listened to my song and encouraged me Meenakshi Pange further said that after this my spirits have become higher & I am very much motivated. Meenakshi further said I have 2 big songs coming very soon and I will share them with all of you very soon.”.