Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Singer Rahul Siddharth Kamble makes his debut with Chalna Aage Kaafi Read to know

Singer Rahul Siddharth Kamble makes his debut with 'Chalna Aage Kaafi'. Read to know!

Updated on: 15 June,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

For him, music is therapy and an escape from the chaotic world. 'Chalna Aage Kaafi' is just the start of his work, and he aims to experiment with different sounds.

Singer Rahul Siddharth Kamble makes his debut with 'Chalna Aage Kaafi'. Read to know!

Rahul Kamble


In the lively world of music, talent seems to have no boundaries. Amidst the highly competitive environment, Rahul Siddharth Kamble has emerged as a prominent name in the Indian music industry. The supremely talented singer-producer has captivated everyone's attention with his debut track 'Chalna Aage Kaafi'.

Passionate about music from an early age, the versatile singer states that he was exposed to great music while riding in the car with his father to school, listening to the songs of bigwigs like A.R. Rahman, Ajay-Atul and Pritam among other musical maestros on 93.5 FM. On discovering his love for music, Rahul chose to pursue his dreams. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.



For him, music is therapy and an escape from the chaotic world. 'Chalna Aage Kaafi' is just the start of his work, and he aims to experiment with different sounds. Moreover, the singer is hoping to explore new musical territories and collaborate with new-age artists from the music industry. In addition, 'Chalna Aage Kaafi' is a very special song for Rahul as he considers it close to his heart.

Speaking about it, he said, "The decision to make this song the opening track held great significance since it serves as a reminder to myself not to get caught up in the joys and sorrows of the past and present while pursuing my goals. Happiness is in the present, and we must live in every moment. I have tried to encapsulate the message through this song."




Along with good music, Rahul Siddharth Kamble got exposed to incredible cinema (both Hindi and Marathi) at a young age. "At times, I used to go to the cinema halls to understand the film music. In the later years of life, I was fortunate to listen to world music like Kendrick Lamar, Pharell, Paco de Lucia and Tyler, the Creator. Music has been an integral part of my life ever since", Rahul further added.




Coming back to 'Chalna Aage Kaafi', Rahul made an interesting revelation that he wrote the song while making food. "As an artist, when ideas come out of your subconscious mind, you have to give it due respect. It is the purest form of your expression. I loved the idea so much that I ended up making a music album", he revealed. After the debut song, Rahul Siddharth Kamble has several other projects in the pipeline, and he cannot wait to show his music to the world.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK