Singer, Raveena Mehta, takes her fans on a visual escapade to the beaches of Mexico in her new single ‘Moonlight’

After the last release of the song ‘Tere Liye’ in Miami, Artist Raveena Mehta’s next banger ‘moonlight’ has wispy vocals, ambient production, and an all-around romance-tinged sound.

To give her fans experiential visuals, she shot the glamorous music video on the exotic beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico. The coastline is scalloped with half-moon-shaped bays fringed by white beaches which sit well with the song. All the ones who want to witness it can easily see it in the music video. The main beach of Cabo San Lucas is seen in Raveena's music video with several miles of a long coastline and has some of the gentler waves in the parts. It also happens to be one of the more energetic beaches.

With designer-wear covering every frame of the video, Raveena wears Marine Serre’s iconic half moon reflective bodysuit, Jacquemus’s legendary white dress which was last seen on Gigi Hadid on the runway and the trademark blue and sea green dress which has her fans in a frenzy!

Moonlight is the summer anthem with crossover features of south Asia and western culture in the pop composition. This song is sung in English and Hindi and the genre is rooted in pop/afrobeat.

When asked Raveena about her experience shooting the video in the beautiful Los Cabos islands of Mexico, she mentioned, ’Shooting in Cabo was a dream. Our location partners at Hotel Garza Blanca made for a smooth experience. The beaches are absolutely beautiful and luckily weren’t very crowded when I shot this video so we were able to make the most of the shots. I am very happy with the way the video has turned out, we had an amazing team with Cris from Wild Value and Isabel who did a beautiful job with the makeup!

I’m thrilled with the response of the teaser and cannot wait for everyone to listen to and watch the video on the 22nd of July!”

This cinematic bliss was released on Singer, Raveena Mehta’s official YouTube channel, on the 22nd of July 2022.