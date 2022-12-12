Singer Sohail Nathani has dropped another soulful single, 'Safe'

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 December,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This season is for soothing, soul-touching songs. Artists from different corners are bringing to the netizens their best pieces of art.

Amidst a dime a dozen, there stands Sohail Nathani with his unmatched talent. He is a songwriter and singer who has bewitched the online space with his harmonic voice.

It feels like yesterday when the artist was garnering love for his amazing single, Angels Smell Like Elie Saab, and now he is back with another pacifying track, Safe. We need to admit that Sohail Nathani has nourished our souls with this song. Launched on 9th December, this song is a true masterpiece! Its heart-touching lyrics vocalized by melodious voices with those vibrant tunes of the guitar will make your day.

Safe is a song that highlights the feeling of being safe in the arms of your loved ones. Sohail Nathani unveiled the poster and hint video for this song days before its launch, and it caused great excitement among his fans. He has collaborated with Gehna Singh on this track. It is produced by Ryini Beats and was recorded by Pranay Gode at Cali Recording Studios, Mumbai. The song was mixed and mastered by Ankit Dhandare ( Aka Knob). The internet has gone crazy after listening to this song.

Safe has already amassed tremendous views and is garnering love from across the globe. Seeing this response, Sohail can't stop gushing about it. He says, "I'm glad that people are loving it. You feel safe when you are in the arms of your loved ones and find strength in your significant other. Safe is dedicated to that feeling. It's about how a glimpse of their smile can make your day when you're at your lowest. I'm truly overwhelmed with the response and hope to come up with a new single soon."

Based in Mumbai, Sohail Nathani is 28 years old and is rigorously working towards solidifying his name in the music industry. He has already released many other music singles like Flight, Bloodstream, etc. His song Angels Smell Like Elie Saab has been featured on 94.3 Radio One FM and still plays time and time again.

Sohail Nathani is gradually leaving a mark on people with his music, and we hope that he keeps creating a difference with it. We wish him luck with his upcoming projects.





Brand Media

