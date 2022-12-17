Singer Vivek Singh creates magic in the Indie music scene.

The young music sensation is all about his love for music and the passion he holds for his musical craft.

The insane levels of growth and the massive momentum a few industries have attained around the world can be attributed to so many different reasons. It is, of course, the relentless drive, passion and commitment of a few professionals that have helped industries flourish, but it is also because of how well they have blended their talents with the latest tech trends and adapted to these trends in order to take their industries to the next level in growth and success. To do that in the world of music can prove to be a different level of challenge altogether, but it is professionals like singer Vivek Singh who make it all look effortless. This young Indian music talent is all about his love for music and the passion he holds for his musical craft.

Vivek Singh not only exudes excellence in singing but also in songwriting, which has what helped him thrive in the ever-so-competitive music space in India. He has remained active in the Central India music scene for the last five years and, in such a short span, has already created quite an incredible buzz around him and his work. His covers today have created a prominent repute in Pehchan Music, which has boosted his confidence to do better each time he comes up with a new track.

Vivek Singh has truly levelled up the Indie music scene and, through that, has been able to make a special place of his in the hearts of listeners and music lovers out there. His soulful singing led him to do shows in over 20+ international and national cities. However, his medleys of love songs, blending retro and the latest Bollywood songs, has helped him put a firmer foot on his in the industry today.

He has also garnered much fame and recognition with his band named “Xubaan,” which recently also released its debut album. With millions of views on YouTube and gaining experience of working along with top music labels like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Vivek Singh has indeed come a long way.