Singer Yash Desai’s debut music video ‘Hausla’ surpasses more than 100K views on YouTube

Updated on: 02 June,2022 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The song was released earlier in December 2021, and it has grown radically since then. Currently, ‘Hausla’ is streaming across major music streaming platforms, and it continues to encourage people with its motivational lyrics and power-packed music

Yash Desai


One cannot deny that the internet is home ground for talented artists. Create the right content, and expect it to do wonders over the web space. Looks like Yash Desai’s debut single ‘Hausla’ has turned out to be a huge hit as the song has garnered tremendous appreciation from the viewers. While the song ignites motivation within an individual, it also delivers a powerful message to follow the passion and never give up in life. Yash Desai is a singer-songwriter and YouTuber whose joy seems to have no bound with the music video crossing more than 100K views on YouTube. 

The song was released earlier in December 2021, and it has grown radically since then. Currently, ‘Hausla’ is streaming across major music streaming platforms, and it continues to encourage people with its motivational lyrics and power-packed music. Yash portrays the role of a boxer in the music video, and he has done a phenomenal job in it. He has not just lent his voice to the song, but has also penned down the lyrics and has featured in the music video. 




For the music video, Yash Desai underwent a drastic transformation shedding 16 kgs. The singer has earlier shared the making of the song and the transformational journey on his official YouTube channel. With the music video hitting the right chord, Yash Desai is on cloud nine. Sharing his joy about it, Yash said, “The feeling is surreal when you dream about your goals and turn them into reality. This song is an adage to all those people who have hit the bottom in their lives. I believe that nothing can beat you if you have the spirit of never giving up in life.”


The supremely talented singer began his journey on YouTube at a tender age by uploading cover songs. As he got a positive response from his near and dear ones, Yash Desai started improvising his skills. No wonder, he has given his best in bringing ‘Hausla’ to life. Among other things to love about the music video, we loved how the actor conveyed a message about dealing with negativity on social media. 

Watch Yash Desai’s official music video ‘Hausla’ here –

 

Moreover, Yash’s debut song had collaborated with India’s leading radio network Red FM. The radio station broadcasted the song across 36 cities in India. On the work front, Yash Desai plans to release various other songs soon. We wish the bundle of talent lots of luck for his upcoming projects.

