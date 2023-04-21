Sipgel- An Easy And The Most Convenient Solution For Your Menstrual Cramps

Dysmenorrhea, more commonly known as menstrual pain or period pain is experienced by more than 40% of women, with symptoms that are nearly as severe as having a heart attack.

Menstruation is a natural and customary process that affects approximately half of the world’s population but in a country like India, it is still considered a taboo and is heavily stigmatized. In such a scenario women silently go through the pain, opt for ineffective kitchen remedies or pop chemically loaded pills.

Sipgel was created taking all these problems into consideration and was founded in the year 2023. Shantanu Mishra-the founder understood the gravity of the difficulties that came with products that claim themselves to be a solution to period pain and created Sipgel to provide a fast, easy, and effective remedy. This product is a concern-driven conscious effort towards making every day easy for women and that’s what the founder truly believes in and stand for.

Though a lot of companies have come up with products that make tall claims about themselves being a solution to ‘everything period related’. Most of them are chemically loaded or have a tedious usage process accompanied by side effects and complications.

Sipgel believes that menstrual pain is very fatiguing so the solution should come in the easiest possible way. Especially for 21st-century women who want to be on their toes, working and enjoying life in every possible way, her sense of independence is coupled with her sense of comfort and periods shouldn’t stand as a barrier to it.

Sipgel has been created after extensive research over two years and has been formulated to provide the utmost effectiveness. It helps women of all age groups to get relief from menstrual cramps, abdominal pain, and backache. It provides relief almost instantaneously despite being free from drugs, and chemicals and also comes with zero side effects. It comes in a handy carry-on pouch that provides instant period pain relief anytime-anywhere. The founder has taken the concern for health up by an extra notch ensuring that Sipgel is sugar-free.

Its scientifically backed formula is not just all natural but it’s also extremely easy to use and carry. Its handy nature helps you be prepared for whatever your period has in store for you on the go. Its easy-to-use nature provides you relief without disrupting your everyday activities or consuming extra time.

The ingredients list consists of various herbs, vitamins, and minerals that not only work on physical well-being but also emotional well-being and cure the symptoms that occur every month. These are the reasons why Sipgel stands apart from the other products available in the market.

Natural products in it like Ginger, Ashoka bark, beetroot, and curcumin provides mental and emotional comfort alongside providing internal warmth to soothe period cramps. The presence of Iodine not just soothes physical pain but also improves menstrual mood symptoms and helps balance hormones. Vitamin B12 helps in relieving menstrual migraine, Vitamin C helps in iron absorption required in the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues. Along with this

Sipgel contains Potassium, Magnesium, Iodine, Iron, Zinc, B complex, and vitamin E to replenish all the deficiency that has been lost in period blood.

It has a lot of added benefits that make it distinct from other products in the market:

Provides pleasant internal warmth to control

Replenishes lost minerals and

Effective, rapid, and safe pain relief

Easy to carry and use anytime

Toxin free and naturally derived making it 100%

Within a very short span of time, the product has received immense love from its customers, and the reviews stand as solid proof of its effectiveness. With Sipgel women do not need to miss meetings or classes, nor do they need to postpone plans. Just sip the magic formulation and attain internal warmth instantaneously.

Sipgel comes in a compact packing of 3 that helps you experience pain-free periods every month. Each box is priced at 675/- which is now available at an inaugural offer of 499/-.

The founder wishes to end menstruators’ search for something substantial with this innovatively designed product and make it accessible pan India, they want to get a stronghold in India with a floating presence in Asia-pacific in the coming five years. It wishes to become the largest and the most trusted product in the category of solving period pain problems for millions.

To know more about Sipgel, visit:

https://sipgel.com/ https://www.instagram.com/sipgel/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.