Six Reasons Why Career Counseling is More Important than Ever in India

Choosing the right career path can be confusing and overwhelming. Many students and parents are unaware of the many lucrative career opportunities available today due to a conventional mindset or lack of awareness.

Additionally, while some students are overwhelmed with career information, others lack adequate access to career information. In either case, they are in a bind. A career counselor plays an important role in resolving this situation.

Ms. Neha Bahl, Director, IC3 Institute, U.S. expresses her views on the same topic putting forward the importance of Career Counseling in choosing the right path for students & their parents.

So, let's observe how career counseling can help students go beyond traditional career paths.

Generate Awareness about Career Options: There is a lack of information and awareness about the various career options available to students in India after they finish school. Career counselors help students broaden their horizons and find the perfect career path in today's uncertain job market. They help students choose a field compatible with their skills and abilities.

Identify Strengths and Weaknesses of Students: It would be disastrous for a student with a knack for arts to pursue a career in medicine. Unfortunately, we are test-agnostic as an organization. Therefore, we can replace this with 'Career counselors use diagnostic tools and assessments that may provide preliminary insights into students' strengths and abilities.

Making Indian Youth Job-ready: India's youth demographics can benefit the economy if tapped properly. Companies in India are experiencing a shortage of qualified candidates due to the emergence of newer professions and changes in existing job roles. Adapting to these dynamic roles requires upskilling the existing workforce and attracting future talent with relevant 21st-century skills.

Helping Students to Look beyond Academics: India has one of the world's largest secondary education systems. However, there is still a strong focus only on academics in most high schools in India, while little or no attention is given to career guidance. While India's education sector has grown considerably, there is a concern over the job readiness of the graduates. Career counseling in schools can ensure the right kind of help to students to set career goals and prevent career mistakes.

Surpassing Herd Mentality: The herd mentality leads to stagnation. A career counselor can help students move beyond mob mentality and find the right career for them.

Offer Gender-Inclusive Career Guidance: Though the gender of a student should not limit what a student studies and what career goals they pursue, in reality, students' gender significantly impacts what they study and their career goals in India. India needs to move beyond gender-specific careers, roles, and responsibilities to achieve societal equilibrium. A career counselor offers gender-inclusive career guidance, which is essential to breaking long-standing gender stereotypes in India. A career counselor emphasizes equal opportunity and growth for all, regardless of gender.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal