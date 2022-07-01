Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Why not look at the positive side of the Agnipath scheme before we criticize this change.

Sixthsense cinevision founder, Smita tripathi, a defence officer wife point of view on agneepath yojna


It will be  a great Pan India exposure for the young boys at the age of 17 in their  formative years. They will interact with youth drawn from all over the country.  They will get to understand a discipline life and get into a routine of great physical fitness. Develop a sense of pride for themselves and get exposed to the latest technology since military always is at the cutting edge of the latest developments.  They will develop a patriotic and nationalistic feeling and will be shielded from getting exposed to anti social elements and wrong peer pressures of the society. They will get an opportunity to develop their sporting skills and extractedular activities and become a personality which would be an envy of those who did not get that chance. 

 




At the end of the scheme if they are not selected, they will have options for lateral absorption in the central armed police forces and other public and private sector enterprises which will welcome a well trained discipline work force. Not only that at the end of this tennure they will be able to carry home a good sum of money for a period which they would have spent either in college or learning some skill for their future carrier and would have had to pay for that too. So at the end of the  day  it is a win win situation all throughout for anyone who gets a chance to be enrolled in this scheme. 


 

Last and not the least,  in the process they would have generated a good income at a young age and also earned respect in the society among their family, friends and peers which would lead to good prospects for  marriages too.

 

