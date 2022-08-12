Skills are More Important Than Degree,' Says Durvesh Yadav

Do intelligence and skill-set lead a person to build a successful career or a formal degree is all that matters? In the present era, students are often confused even after scoring a great percentile in their examinations.

Scoring as much as 98 or 99 has become a common scenario but, choosing the right career prospect to grab opportunities and display one’s skills to make a career for oneself remains the question that has left the youth in a dilemma.

Take a look at India’s self-made entrepreneur Durvesh Yadav , the Founder of Rising Star Digital Media, the man who is a living example, proving the point that a person’s skills and willpower are the two most important factors rather than a formal degree to build a successful career. Durvesh’s statements and opinions gave us a completely new outlook on how to set career goals and build a successful career.

Durvesh Yadav heads Rising Star Digital Media, a company that helps businesses and brands with press releases and online marketing services. In addition to successfully running Rising Star Digital Media, Durvesh is also the founder of the Rising Star Youth Foundation which was set up to help and support those in need and inspire India's youth.

He states, "I recall the days when I was clueless about my career seeing the situations of many Engineering pass out students and had undergone tremendous stress. Today, I am the founder of Rising Star and a self-made entrepreneur who is thriving to reach the peaks of success dreamt by me in days to come."

Durvesh Yadav narrates his past setbacks when he couldn't score high in Engineering due to myriad thoughts troubling him regarding job opportunities and earning a good package. He was never the type of student whose hunger would have been satisfied with a normal 9 to 5 job. He had big dreams to earn huge without following the traditional concept of 'yes boss' like in a regular job. To follow his dreams, Durvesh quit his Engineering, got to know more about his capabilities, and worked to enhance his PR, Marketing, and Entrepreneurial skills.

Years later, nothing could stop him to follow the path created by him, not even the degree he missed acquiring. Further, Durvesh cites examples of successful personalities from whom he drives inspiration.

Durvesh makes his views strong by citing the example of Apple’s CEO Steve Jobs who dropped out of college just after his first semester. He also added Ted Turner to the list who didn’t drop out but was put out of his college and thereafter turned his father’s advertising company into the Turner Broadcasting Company, launching the first 24-hour cable news network, CNN.

Durvesh Yadav says, "Go find the journeys of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, you will find them rich in skills, but not in any academic degrees or qualifications…" Durvesh firmly believes that willpower is more important than a formal degree. He thinks that "Your intelligence will lead you to make planned strategies and thus defy the concept of acquiring a degree to mark a difference in career goals."

Besides being an entrepreneur, Durvesh is a best-selling author who followed his passion to write once he chose to walk on the path of chasing his dreams. The unconventional path he chose gave him the freedom to explore himself and find his passion rather than getting stuck with his course books to score a high percentage. Isn’t it inspiring to witness a student who couldn't get passing marks in English in his 10th standard, today holds the world's record in writing the most unique motivational book.

Durvesh Yadav urges the young generation to rise above the orthodox values of society as they may not always be true. He instead suggests the youth build their own rules and chase their dreams.

He also projects different fields where one can explore his/her skills to excel without actually pursuing a formal degree like the entrepreneurial field, Stock market professionals, YouTube influencers, Event Management, writing, and various other courses that one can follow according to their passion and turn it into a full-time profession.

He advises students to think beyond government jobs and never accept failure as the end just because they couldn't clear such exams and get a seat. Durvesh believes that "our country has many diverse opportunities beyond government departments, one just needs to explore, research, and try being unique."

According to Durvesh, a degree can just earn a regular job, it cannot help any person grow without skills. Intending to motivate the youth, Durvesh says, "Remember, nothing can beat your willpower and the skills you possess to chase your dreams!" Durvesh Yadav firmly believes that Dreams and willpower are more important than any academic qualifications.

