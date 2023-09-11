Skyfair Gulf T20i Championships to be held from 15th- 23rd September in Doha.

UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia & the hosts Qatar will fight it out over 16 matches at the “West End International Stadium” in Doha to be crowned the T20 Gulf champion.

With Cricket growing tremendously in the Middle East, Qatar Cricket Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Skyfair Gulf T20i Championship - in Doha, from 15th – 23rd September 2023.

Through many such events Qataraims to showcase itself as one of the finest destination to host international Cricket.

SMW Global and Pacific Star Sports (a 51% subsidiary of Toyam Sports Limited) have collaborated to execute this event. Toyam Sports Ltd., listed on Indian bourses, is a company run passionately by sports enthusiasts to produce, promote and manage sporting events.

Mr. MohamedaliBudhwani – CMD – Toyam Sports Ltd said “The Middle East is a hotbed for many sports, cricket being amongst the most popular of them. With the event being broadcasted live to over 9 countries and also streamed live on you tube and other platforms, we anticipate huge viewership and ensure a fantastic experience.

Mr. Azhan Ahsan – Executive Director – SMW Global said, “The tournament will be a great cricketing spectacle for global audiences, providing top notch entertainment, fueled by world-class production values.”