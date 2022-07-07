Smart investment portfolios just got a name – mintboxes!

Investment advisory in India is broken. Misaligned incentives, crooked agents and mass advice on social media like Instagram and YouTube have led to uncountable wrong investing decisions over the years.

Two investing errors stand above others…

Investing on ‘tips’ from friends and influencers without research Not making and following an investment plan

With their smart and personalized investment portfolio offerings, mintbox is helping investors make informed investing decisions.

mintbox is a new-age investing platform that has launched curated investment portfolios with in-built advisory. The Mumbai-based startup seeks to help investors make investing decisions that are right for them.

mintbox has launched with many useful features and here’s what they are doing right!

Personalization

Investing is very personal. Hence, each mintbox is designed for a specific investor type or a specific investment goal.

mintbox helps you identify your risk profile and recommends investment portfolios suitable for your financial goals.

Low-cost investing

mintboxes are curated investment portfolios made of ETFs of Exchange Traded Funds. ETFs are very affordable and significantly cheaper than mutual funds and portfolio services like PMS.

mintbox doesn’t charge anything to their investors for curating and managing these investment portfolios for them. That’s right, investing in mintboxes is absolutely free!

So, all you pay is the very low cost of ETFs.

Investing right just cannot get any cheaper than this!

Easy to use

The mintbox app is easy to use and is available for both Android and iPhone users.

There is no lengthy signup process involved. Just link your existing demat account to the app and start investing in smart and diversified investment portfolios.

The app will guide you to plan for your financial goals, or find your perfect mintbox – whatever your need is.

Smart rebalancing

mintboxes are smart. This means they realign their constituents whenever their proportion changes.

Suppose you start with 60% equity and 40% debt and 6 months later, the allocations change to 70% equity and 30% equity, and the mintbox will rebalance itself to the original proportion.

The rebalancing could also be tactical. For example, the allocations could also change to increase equity allocation during a market correction.

Investors can choose to execute or ignore a certain rebalancing recommendation thereby giving them full control over their money.

Dynamic goal planning

If you are looking to plan a financial goal like retirement, just calculating the required amount and investing it isn’t enough.

Goal-based investing requires periodic attention so that adjustments can be made if things don’t go as per the plan.

mintbox’s dynamic goal planning feature constantly monitors and recommends changes to financial goal journeys as and when required.

Diversification through multiple asset classes

Diversification is investing in multiple asset classes like stocks, bonds, gold and cash. It helps investors protect their portfolios from deep losses when the economy is not doing well.

mintboxes are diversified across asset classes to keep the risk of losses low without missing out on inflation-beating returns.

mintbox black

mintbox black is a premium and paid service for fully-guided investing. mintbox black subscribers are guided by a qualified and dedicated investment expert on investing and personal finance decisions.

It is more affordable than investing in mutual funds with a broker or in a PMS. It has been launched with an introductory fee of just Rs. 999/month.

The flat-fee structure makes mintbox black unbiased and trustworthy.

mintbox black is a great service for the following types of investors –

New investors looking for fully-guided investing

Busy professionals who don’t have time to manage their investments

Investors with sizeable portfolios (more than Rs. 20 Lakhs)

Investors relying on their bank RM for money matters

The road ahead

mintbox is thinking big for the future. Its aim is to become the most comprehensive investment platform for new and expert investors alike.

Soon investors will be able to invest in direct mutual funds and stock-based mintboxes using the platform. Investors will also be able to build and manage investment portfolios that will behave as per specific rules and instructions.