SnapSave and SnapInsta Founder Trinh Thanh is hopeful for his others tech applications

Trinh Thanh is an entrepreneur from Vietnam. He built many technological products for the betterment of the people that not only resonate to the community but reach out to the world. He has around 15 years of experience in the technology sector, and has earned very good reviews about his products from his customers. He also gained their utmost respect and trust.

He is a Vietnamese entrepreneur. He is a 32 years old, sharp minded entrepreneur. His birth date is on 20 May,1990. Trinh Thanh passed high school from Ngo Gia Tu and college from Nguyen Gia Thieu. He has one sibling. He is presently married. He was born in Hanoi, Vietnam.

His favourites include the colors are black and white, in food it is said to be Steak and Japanese food. He also enjoys watching Marvel movies,reading books and listening to music.

His motto is to always strive to develop, improve constantly, and move forward every day. He is always curious about the user's experience. He likes listening to their wishes which he then tries to bring to practical life with easy-to-use technology products that not only in the Vietnamese community but also friends around the world can use.

A few of his favorite products are SnapSave, snapInsta, SnapTik and Maby. This is because all these are exclusively studied by the company's research and development team. They constantly try continuously, do every tiny thing generously every day, update the most developed technologies, help users on all the platforms, so that users not only with laptops but even smartphones can easily access.

Also, with Snapsave, Snaptik and Snapinsta you are able to experience the developing application in the field of downloading videos on different social media platforms without even having to log in to your account. Snapsave, Snaptik and Snapinsta apps are perceived as revolutionary for users to help them download HD quality videos and share them with their companions.