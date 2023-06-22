Sneak A Peek At Some Tips And Tricks For Your Skin During This Monsoon By Dr Natasha Shetty From Skin Series

According to Dr Natasha Shetty from Skin Series, your skin reacts differently to every fluctuation in the weather.
Selecting a regular skincare routine can sometimes be daunting. The numerous reviews and the countless products with various ingredients can sometimes be too overwhelming. Every skin is different, so finding the perfect regime for your skin can be difficult. What may work for one person's skin might not have the same effect on someone else. Skin Series, a Mumbai-based skincare clinic, provides minimally invasive procedures that can cause positive effects while drawing out what's best in you. They offer various customized treatment regimens that are carefully tailored to each individual and their skincare requirements, beginning with an in-depth assessment and the consequences each one of them may have on not just your general wellness but also your skin.
According to Dr Natasha Shetty from Skin Series, your skin reacts differently to every fluctuation in the weather. During the monsoon, there are high fluctuations in the humidity levels, which can cause a carrying effect on the skin. The skin keeps fluctuating from being excessively oily to completely dry. Excess humidity levels result in oily skin, making it more prone to acne, breakouts, dullness, and various other issues. Low humidity can completely dry your skin out. The dry air can pull out the moisture from your skin's surface making it dry and completely irritated, causing excessive redness.
ADVERTISEMENT
- Given below are some tips and tricks recommended by Dr Natasha Shetty that you can use this monsoon to make your skin happy and healthy despite the fluctuations in the weather conditions:
- Cleanse and exfoliate: Using a gentle cleanser can work wonders for your skin. It helps remove dirt, excess oils and any other impurities that could get accumulated. Regular exfoliation removes the dead skin cells and improves cell turnover rate leaving your skin fresh and rejuvenated.
- Hydrate: Using a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer provides necessary hydration without closing your pores.
- Sun Protection: Even though it is cloudy, the harmful UV Rays can penetrate through the clouds and cause great damage to the skin. Due to this, it is essential to wear sunscreen even during the monsoon with an SPF of at least 30. Using a gel-based, lightweight or matte sunscreen can also help a lot.
- It is essential to keep your skin clean and avoid touching your face constantly as the oils and germs could transfer, causing redness, acne and breakouts.
- Using heavy or oil-based products is also very harmful as it can cover up or block your pores, making them feel heavy and causing the accumulation of various impurities.
- Skincare products are not the only way to take care of your skin. Including antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, tomatoes, spinach, etc., can help internally protect your skin from any environmental stressors.