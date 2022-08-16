Sobariko- Reclaiming The Legacy Of Indian Textiles

Sobariko (@sobariko) began as a brainchild of two sisters, Ritu Kotecha and Sonu Bafna.

Sobariko (@sobariko) began as a brainchild of two sisters, Ritu Kotecha and Sonu Bafna. It has become a great brand with big names like Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Kajal Aggarwal, and Janhvi Kapoor opting for their outfits. Influencers like Prajakta Koli, Masoom Minawala, House of MISU, and Amrita Thakur have also adorned their designs. Sobariko deals with beautiful Lehengas, Sarees, Ghararas, Sheraras, and more in Indian or Indo-western designs. The entire collection is made for the lovers of minimalistic statement pieces that stay a classic forever. Elegance is eminent in all creations of Sobariko. Their bright palette represents the colourful and vibrant India. Artisans and local workmanship find themselves at the forefront of Sobariko's assortment of wardrobe essentials that celebrates Indian ethnicity in tandem with its modernity.

The journey of Sobariko began with its 'helmswomen' Ritu Kotecha and Sonu Bafna. Ritu is a textile designer from the renowned SNDT women's university. Meanwhile, Sonu completed her MSc in International Business and Economics from Lancaster University, UK. Despite her business & economics expertise, Sonu had always loved to dabble in fashion. Since schooldays, she has been drawing fashion silhouettes and admiring Indian apparel. Experimenting with their mother's sarees has been the sisters' favourite pastime since childhood.

In 2017, the sisters incorporated Ritu's technical know-how with Sonu's creativity to venture into the clothes industry through Sobariko. The sisters set out to make a collection that could become heirloom pieces. Against trends that ebb and flow, Sobariko embraces luxurious timeless classics that highlight beauty with simplicity.

Sobariko has faced its own set of challenges. The popularity and admiration addressed to Sobariko have not always been positive in its representation. Other fashion businesses have often replicated and plagiarised Sobariko's arduously designed valuables. However, the sisters have begun looking at it as a testament and veneration of their hard work. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic hit Sobariko hard, along with most other businesses. The ensuing inflation and inaccessibility of resources made it hard to sustain Sobariko's goals and values. The pandemic changed the way businesses operate. This has been true for Sobariko, who returned stronger and better.

The Sobariko team intends to make the brand reach greater heights. Becoming synonymous with timeless luxury is one of the well-deserved goals of Sobariko. Making it a distinguished brand that one could recognize from just a glance at one of its products, as well as encouraging appreciation for Indian craftsmanship across the world, are other milestones in their journey.

With their sincere and persistent efforts, Ritu and Sonu have a bright future where everybody shall greatly price their brainchild for what it's worth.