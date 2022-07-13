Social Media Influencer and Rising star Pratik Bafna

When nature bestows someone with art, its fragrance gives fragrance to everyone in the whole world. Together it also gives a great chance to overgrow the whole world.

It is on this opportunity that nature has awarded the Pratik Bafna of Karnataka with skill. with which he Through his various arts through social media platforms of the digital Era, he has been distributing entertainment happiness to the people of his art skills for a long time. Yes, we are sharing happiness with the wonderful performance of our art.

Like every successful person, Pratik’s beginning was also full of struggle. But he decided that I have to move forward in the field of art and show my skills to the whole world. He first discovered his talent, what is the special talent in me, then how to keep it in front of the world, then searched the platform for that And they got the biggest platform of the digital world in the form of social media. Through which today thousands of people are showing their skills in front of people. At the same time, Pratik started entertaining people by presenting his art in a different way. From the very early days, people liked the style and content of his entertainment.

Pratik’s debut song Tujhya Agamanan was in Marathi language. People liked him so much that due to him he became a social media star.Which has been seen by more than two lakh people so far. People openly accepted his various content on his social media account: Instagram pratikbafnaofficial and Facebook Pratik Bafna. Because of that, he became such a big influencer of social media.

And the fan following of his social media account can be gauged from the fact that today his lakhs, crores of people are flowers and are following him continuously.

The lap of the Pratik is not limited to art, he is also very interested in education. He is proficient in many other arts like he is also a very good manager of celebrities. He constantly provides his videos to people through YouTube channel and Instagram and is entertaining them. Due to his brilliant performance, he got a chance to work in Bollywood as well. In which he has so far worked with various Bollywood actors and actresses such as Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Hiten Tejwani, Pankaj Tripathi and many more.

Pratik was born on August 14, 1991 in Pune, Maharashtra and his early education was from his hometown. He graduated in commerce and during that time he had decided to devote himself completely to the arts. And gradually his hard work paid off and today he has become a well-known name. Soon he is going to be seen with big stars in Bollywood's upcoming movies too. And he has many other projects on which he is working continuously. Along with being active on his social media platforms, he keeps sharing his experiences related to education and health with everyone there too. He is constantly entertaining people by uploading his videos too. His working on his dream project while managing all these things shows how well he is in sync with life and how well he understands life.

Pratik shares his experience of the struggle he has gone through so far and says that every youth should dream with open eyes. And in order to fulfil them, one should work wholeheartedly.

Identify how you can present your skills differently to the world. And collect as much information as is necessary on it and keep on improving it day by day.

One day you will definitely get your destination but for that you will have to make every effort with complete sincerity. Because if any work is done with full devotion, it will return you so much in return which you would not have even imagined. If you have talent and you want to advance your skill, then do everything on it by staying in action mode. You have to put yourself at stake for your dream, only then you get the success. Keep working for your dream in this way and keep reaching high

Pratik Bafna.

(Celebrity Manager, Businessman and Social Media Influencer)