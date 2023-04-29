Social media influencer Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi will soon be seen in a unique web series

Social media influencer Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi has earned millions of fans with his talent and holds the status of a superstar.

Theater artist Ruparam urf Superstar Dewasi who has done a music video "Teri Fikr" with Angel Rai will soon be seen in a big web series.

Rupa Ram, who is known by the name of Superstar Dewasi, is fondly called by the fans as Taklu Badshah. Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi has several million followers on Instagram. Due to the unique way of speaking his dialogues, he has made a special place in everyone's heart.

Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi, a resident of Pali district of Rajasthan, has a very unique way of dialogue delivery. Superstar Dewasi is creating a ruckus in the social media. He has quickly become successful in making a place in the hearts of people as a video creator. Belonging to a poor family, Dewasi is only 17 years old but gives unmatched performances.

Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi delivers dialogues from South as well as Bollywood films, as if a seasoned actor is speaking. Dewasi's first love is acting and his favorite stars are Vijay Thalapaty and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi is very excited about his first web series, he will start shooting from June, for which he has been preparing for many months, along with this, Rupa Ram urf Superstar Dewasi is also taking professional training of dance from Ganesh Acharya's Mumbai Dance Academy.

Ruparam alias Dewasi, who is very active on social media, has millions of followers on YouTube as well. Ruparam alias Dewasi has also met many stars including Sonu Sood. He is also getting offers from many music companies for music videos.