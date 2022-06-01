Social media platforms helped Powerlook to Gain Popularity And Success

Powerlook’s trending fashion collection makes the youth GO crazy

Amar and Raghav Pawar

Powerlook has built a sizeable presence in the Indian menswear market With a whopping 288,000 followers on Instagram and five stores in Mumbai and Thane. Brothers and Co-founders Amar and Raghav Pawar have achieved a turnover of Rs 20 crore and now plan to reach Rs 40 crore revenue in FY2023.

Mumbai is known for its fashion and Bollywood industry. Amar and Raghavendra Pawar were in college around 2008, they were looking to purchase t-shirts that cost Rs 300 or less for their daily use. But none of the brands in the market were able to assist. They were either priced too high or the ones available in their budget were not so quality-driven. Since the brothers had an entrepreneurial bent of mind, they decided to investigate a business opportunity in the t-shirt trading space. So, around 2011, both started their business journey by offering street fashion with a pocket-friendly budget with their first outlet in Borivali in Mumbai.

As the sales and popularity of the store grew, Raghav and Amar faced the challenge of garnering the volume of clothes. However, the breakthrough for the company came in 2013 when they decided to start contract manufacturing and come up with the brand name, Powerlook.

"India is the youngest country in the world and we have a lot of business potential we are looking to expand our presence across the globe. We have maintained our quality and customer base by providing the latest fashion trends on a minimum budget. We aim to give our country a brand that is high-street, fashionable, and has a touch of western style," said Raghav Powar of Powerlook.

"We have more than 700 plus new and fresh collections on our e-commerce platforms and our R&D of new styles continues for 365days. Our product range is very affordable which college-going students can easily avail. We directly deal with manufacturing units based in Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, and many other places to manufacture shirts, t-shirts, shorts, jeans, jackets, etc. Today, our SKUs have expanded across different categories with prices between Rs 400-Rs 1,600," concluded Amar Pawar. Brothers and Co-founders Amar and Raghav Pawar have achieved a turnover of Rs 20 crore and now plan to reach Rs 40 crore revenue in FY2023.

