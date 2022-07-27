Social worker Karan Mankar is a people's man and here is the proof

There are two types of people: those who are busy making a life for themselves and those who are selfless and contribute to the community.

While the latter niche is narrowing with every passing day, there are still people like Karan Mankar who frequently come forward to fulfil their duties towards society.

Shedding light on a few of his humane deeds to date, do you remember the pandemic situations? While the entire nation was struggling to meet their needs, Karan Mankar appeared as a ray of hope for many people. During this downtime period, he helped people by providing them with food and supplying them with drinking water.

There was a horde of people who helped others during pandemics. But Karan Mankar has also served people by organising blood donation camps and developing job opportunities by running three businesses during non-pandemic situations. Not only humans, but Karan has also shown his compassion toward animals. He has fed the street animals with extreme love and cares innumerable times.

Karan Mankar says, "We are a part of this society and we should always contribute towards its betterment. Advancement and growth will only be in speeches unless we all try our best to uplift ourselves and the people around us. Every act of love is the path to success, even if it is just a simple act of being kind and generous."

As a politician and supporter, Karan Mankar has always dedicated himself to the people who are in need. We know it's tough to acknowledge this, but the truth cannot be deluded, can it be? "There are people who often talk about bettering the lives of society and its people but barely put their actions into words. You should decide which category you want to be in," says Karan Mankar.

The social worker is trying his best to fulfil his duties as a member of society. He is truly a people's man. Karan's philanthropic side is also a powerhouse of inspiration for a colossal number of people, especially the youth. As a politician, Karan Mankar has also made headlines for contesting from Sutardara-Bhusari Colony 32-Ward for the Pune Municipal Corporation this year. We hope that, no matter what, Karan keeps up with his godly deeds.