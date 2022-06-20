Soha Ali Khan & Azharuddin Crowns Mrs.Sargam Koushal As Mrs India World 2022-2023

One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs. India Inc. presents Mrs. India World 2022-2023 was held on June 15, 2022 at NESCO CENTER, Goregaon, Mumbai

Navdeep Kaur, Mrs. India World 2021 and National Costume winner at Mrs. World in 2022 crowned Mrs. Sargam Koushal as the winner and will represent India at Mrs. World 2022, followed by Mrs. Juhi Vyas as 1st runner up and Mrs. Chahat Dalal as 2nd runner up. Mrs. Sargam Koushal was adjudicated as the winner competing against 51 other contestants from all parts of India.



The grand Finale of Mrs. India Inc was hosted by Mr. Sachin Kumbhar. The esteemed Jury panel consisted of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vivek Oberoi, Former Mrs. World Dr. Aditi Govitrikar and couture designer Masumi Mewawalla.



The participants went through grooming sessions, seminars and were trained by renowned experts and were assessed during multiple rounds that allowed them to showcase their talents to an eminent panel comprising pageant Director Mohini Sharma and the esteemed jury.



The semi-finalists were beautiful styled and designed by Pink Peacock Couture.



Presider Soha Ali Khan expressed her pride and honour to be associated with Mrs. India Inc. she expresses “– I remember the year when Rashi was crowned the winner and then Navdeep. How do you think I would feel when I see them as winners of Mrs. India World? I take pride in being associated with Mrs. India Inc. I am honoured to be a part of the jury where I see women coming from different backgrounds, cultures, beliefs to achieve their dreams. It feels great to see all the ladies standing up for themselves and are ambitious to bring the best in them and all thanks to Mrs. India Inc to provide such a platform for all the married women to showcase their talents and live their dream.”





While preparing for the pageant, the participants went through intese sessions with renowned experts of the industry. Ramp-Walk expert Kavita Kharayat and Show Director Vahbiz Mehta, Hair and Make-up expert Cherag Bambboat, Skin expert Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Holistic and Wellness expert Kamalrukh Khan, Dental expert Dr. Noureen Hemani, Fitness expert Jinni Shaikh, Nuitrition and Diet Expert Dr. Varun Katyal came through to help these queens fulfil their transformation journey.